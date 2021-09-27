The Georgia men’s tennis team returned to action for the start of its fall season on Friday. The team hosted the 54th annual Southern Intercollegiate Championships where they competed against the likes of Texas, Ohio State, Mercer and USC.
Georgia began the tournament with wins in two out of three doubles matches and three singles matches against a Texas team that was ranked third in the nation last year.
"Overall, our guys did well, but we did have some matches where we can do a lot better," head coach Manuel Diaz said. “We have to keep pushing to improve every day. That means being uncomfortable doing what has to be done when the going gets tough. I definitely think this was a good start for our team."
At doubles, the duo of Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius got off to a dominant start, beating their Texas counterparts 8-2 while fellow teammates Trent Bryde and Blake Croyder won their match 8-6.
Meanwhile, freshman Thomas Paulsell picked up his first collegiate victory while transfers Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart emerged victorious for the first time as Bulldogs.
Paulsell continued his impressive play picking up wins in both doubles and singles on Day 2 of the tournament.
"I was nervous, definitely, at the start because it's like a dream come true playing here," said Paulsell.
Seniors Phillip Henning and Trent Bryde continued their doubles dominance beating Ohio State’s Matej Vocel and JJ Tracy 8-2.
Bryde also inched out a win in singles 6-3, 6-7(3), 7-5, where he faced several ups and downs before finishing the game strong in the third set.
"That's what we want to see. Finding ways to win when you're not at your best, it builds character. And he showed a lot of toughness there at the end," Jamie Hunt said.
In total the Bulldogs played 14 doubles matches throughout the tournament and came away with wins in 10 of them, including three out of five on Sunday.
"We knew that we could have really strong doubles this year, so it's an encouraging start," associate head coach Jamie Hunt said.
Seniors Trent Bryde and Phillip Henning were victorious against their USC counterparts, 8-6, in a match that came down to the wire with Henning delivering a big serve to seal it.
On court 2, the duo of Stewart and McCormick pulled out a victory 8-3. Both graduate transfers were the only doubles duo to play together everyday going 1-2 overall.
“We have a similar game style, and that's always good in a doubles team," McCormick said. "We didn't play as well as we wanted to but it's not a big deal. We've just got some things to work on and we'll be better next time."
Meanwhile in singles McCormick beat USC’s Samuel Rubell 6-4, 6-1 while Paulsell beat USC’s Paul Barretto 6-3, 7-6(4).
No.15 ranked Henning rallied to a victory against No. 68 Stefan Dostanic, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, on court one.
For Georgia associate head coach Jamie Hunt, competitive matches were exactly what he wanted.
“We're getting challenged and we're coming out on top in some and we're taking it on the chin (in others), but this is exactly what we wanted,” Hunt said. “We've just got to keep looking forward and continue to get better."
Georgia returns to action on Oct. 4 where it will be competing in the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.