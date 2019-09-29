The third and final day of the Southern Intercollegiate Championships in Athens ended with Georgia men’s tennis players winning six of 13 matches.
Phillip Henning, a sophomore from Bloemfontein, South Africa, competed against Texas’ No. 2-ranked senior from Denmark, Christian Sigsgaard in the red singles draw finals. The two battled until the end in a physical and competitive match.
Henning did not come out with a win, but his effort gave him a chance going into the final set. Henning pushed Sigsgaard to a third set after winning the first set, 6-4. Both had powerful serves, but Sigsgaard’s speed and height led him to defeat Henning, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Despite the loss, Henning showcased an impressive performance while competing against one of the nation’s most highly ranked players.
Georgia freshman Erik Grevelius had a big win in the silver consolation finals. He defeated Miami’s Franco Aubone in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles, the sophomore duo of Henning and Blake Croyder defeated the No. 3 overall seed, Johannes Ingildsen and Brian Berdusco from Florida. The freshmen duo of Grevelius and Mateo Reyes also received a 6-0 victory over Miami’s William Grattan-Smith and Stephen Madonia.
The consolation finals ended with wins from Sam Dromsky, Reyes, and Croyder.
Overall, the Bulldogs improved after a rough second day. Head coach Manuel Diaz was impressed by the resilience from his players.
“The most encouraging thing was to see our young guys out there competing, tired, and in a hot environment,” Diaz said. “Yesterday, we did not do as well as we could have done. I was disappointed, not in their efforts, but our record. Today, we really stepped it up, and every single one of our guys competed greatly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.