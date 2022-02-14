The No. 9 ranked Georgia Bulldogs traveled to Atlanta to take on rivals Georgia Tech on Sunday afternoon and defeated the rival Yellow Jackets 4-3.
“Our team showed tremendous poise and resolve under pressure today,” said head coach Manuel Diaz.
The Bulldogs coming off of a tough 3-4 loss against Wake Forest, got off to a great start as they went undefeated in doubles. UGA’s No. 52 ranked duo of Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart defeated Marcus McDaniel and Keshav Chopra 6-3.
On court two, Philip Henning and Trent Bryde took on Andres Martin and Chen Dong, but their match went unfinished with a score of 4-5. The Bulldogs did go on to secure the 1-0 lead as Blake Croyder and Erik Grevelius took down Brandon McKinney and Angel Guerrero 6-2.
In singles, No. 23 ranked Bryde took on GT’s Chopra and would go on to lose in straight sets with scores of 3-6, 2-6, leveling the scores. No. 25 ranked Henning took on GT’s No. 12 ranked Martin 5-7, 1-6, giving GT the 2-1 advantage.
Tech added on to their lead with McKinney taking down Freshman Miguel Perez Peña in straight sets 4-6, 1-6.
Once again, Georgia faced a 3-1 deficit, but the Bulldogs mounted a swift comeback. Experience once again came to save the day for the Bulldogs as No. 104 ranked Croyder won his eighth straight match defeating Pablo Schlecher 6-4, 6-1. No. 19 ranked Stewart defeated McDaniel 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.
With one match to go, captain McCormick brought the victory home for the bulldogs as he defeated GT’s dong 7-5, 7-5, earning UGA the 4-3 win.
“ We played a great doubles point to start the day but Tech played inspired tennis in the singles and put us in a hole,” said Diaz. “Our boys did not blink. Proud of all our guys, in particular, Blake Croyder and our two Graduate Seniors Hamish Stewart and Tristan McCormick for bringing it home.”
The Bulldogs are now 5-1 as they head to Seattle, Washington from Feb. 18-22 to participate in the 47th annual ITA Team Indoor Championship.