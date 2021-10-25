The Georgia men’s tennis team returned to action in Gainesville, Florida, for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Southeast Regional. Senior Philip Henning led the Bulldogs, but fell in the quarterfinals.
Henning fell to Georgia Tech’s Andres Martin 6-7, 6-2, 2-6. Graduate student Hamish Stewart competed in the main draw consolation quarterfinals match, but fell to Florida’s Josh Goodger 2-6, 4-6.
Freshman Mathis Debru began the action on Thursday for Georgia, earning two single victories, clinching a spot in the main draw of the tournament.
Georgia had five Bulldogs advance to the Round of 32 in singles and three double pairs move onto the Round of 16 on the second day of action.
Senior Blake Croyder and junior Erik Grevelius started the day with an 8-3 victory over their fellow counterparts Harvey Maughan and Diego Padilha of Georgia State. Henning and Stewart also won their first match with a score of 8-2.
Croyder and Grevelius also notched another victory on the day against Miami’s Juan Martin Jalif and Ilarion Danilchenko. The pair posted a final score of 8-2.
Meanwhile on the singles side, Miguel Peña started the day with a 6-4, 6-2 victory against 10th seed Mattias Siimar. Freshman Thomas Paulsell also posted a 6-4, 6-2 victory against T. Castillo of Georgia State.
Henning began the day for Georgia with two three set victories in order to advance to the quarterfinals. Henning beat Florida’s Abedallah Shelbayh 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to punk his ticket to the quarterfinals.
Stewart played in the backdraw and earned two victories, beating Florida State’s John Bernard 6-2, 7-6 and UCF’s Bryan Triana 6-2, 7-5.
Meanwhile on the doubles side, Croyder and Grevelius fell to Miami’s Benjamin Hannestad and Franco Aubone, 8-5 in the quarterfinals.
Georgia’s run in the tournament came to an end on Sunday with its two remaining players failing to earn a victory. The Bulldogs will play next in the Tallahassee 15K future from Oct. 25-29.