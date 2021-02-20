No. 12 Georgia men's tennis lost its SEC opener against No. 3 Tennessee 4-2 on Friday afternoon at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
Georgia came into the match without the play of freshman Tyler Zink. Blake Croyder left the match due to injury during doubles play. Phillip Henning returned to the lineup after missing a week of practice.
In doubles play, Tennessee beat Georgia in two of the three matches resulting in Tennessee taking the doubles point. The Vols’ Adam Walton and Pat Harper took down the Bulldogs' Trent Bryde and Croyder, 6-4 on court one. During the match, Croyder suffered an injury that limited his ability to move and serve.
Georgia’s Baptiste Anselmo and Erik Grevelius lost to Tennessee’s Giles Hussey and Mark Wallner in a match where Georgia held a 4-1 lead at one point. Anselmo and Grevelius ultimately lost 6-4.
Bryde, the No. 9 player in ITA’s preseason rankings, took down the Vols’ No. 24-ranked Walton 6-4, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles spot. Shortly thereafter, Tennessee’s Luca Wiedenmann defeated Anselmo, 6-1, 6-4.
Britton Johnston entered the lineup for the Bulldogs, filling in for the injured Croyder. Johnston performed well, beating Andrew Rogers 6-3, 6-4.
“He’s playing high-level tennis right now,” said head coach Manuel Diaz.
The Vol’s Johannus Monday defeated Georgia’s Henning, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 and Tennessee’s Martim Prata beat the Bulldogs' Grevelius 6-4, 6-4.
Diaz and his players appeared upbeat after offering fierce opposition to the No. 3 team in the country while at a severe disadvantage due to injury.
“It’s that kind of year. It’s a little unusual, the situation, the hand we’ve dealt with, but I couldn’t be prouder,” Diaz said.
The Bulldogs will continue SEC play next weekend, hosting Ole Miss on Feb. 26 and Mississippi State on Feb. 28.