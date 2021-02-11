No. 12 Georgia men’s tennis’ match against No. 18 UCF has been postponed due to “concerns surrounding COVID-19,” per a release from the University of Georgia Athletic Association.
The two teams were scheduled to compete on Feb. 13 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex, but the top-20 matchup will have to wait.
This is Georgia’s first tennis match of the season to be postponed as a result of COVID-19. The Bulldogs currently have a dual-match record of 4-0 with their latest victory coming against in-state opponent Georgia Tech on Feb. 5.
The postponement sees UCF affected by the virus for the first time this season as well. The Knights sit at a 2-1 overall with their only loss against coming against Florida.
Saturday’s match would’ve marked the first outdoor match of the 2021 season and first open to the general public. A make-up date for the contest will be announced at a later time.