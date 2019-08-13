The Georgia men’s tennis team announced its fall and spring schedules for the upcoming season on Monday.
Georgia travels to Miami, Florida, to start the spring season, and begins their dual competitions against SEC and non-conference opponents in early February against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
The postseason begins with the SEC Tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas, from April 16-19, then the NCAA Tournament, which starts on May 1.
Head coach Manuel Diaz and the Bulldogs went 14-11 in the 2018-19 season, and bowed out in the NCAA Regionals against No. 10 ranked North Carolina.
Georgia is adding a top-5 recruiting class for this upcoming season to go along with eight returning players.
“Our guys report back this week, and we are so excited about this upcoming season,” Diaz said. “We have a lot of improvements to make and will spend the next few weeks getting our new guys acclimated to college life. This schedule is tough and challenging, but will be a great opportunity for our team. We are ready to get to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.