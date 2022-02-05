The No.7 ranked Georgia men‘s tennis team traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina to face off against No. 24 ranked North Carolina State on Feb. 4. The Bulldogs won a close match, 4-3, advancing to 4-0 on the season.
The Bulldogs got off to a great start in doubles as the duo of Blake Croyder and Erik Grevelius took down NC State’s duo of Martins Rocens and Fons Van Sambeek, 6-2. Croyder and Grevelius have won seven of their last 10 matches, advancing to 3-1 in dual competitions.
“[NC] State played incredibly in doubles and made it really hard on us,” head coach Manuel Diaz said.
On court one, the experienced senior duo of Philip Henning and Trent Bryde lost to Yannai Barkai and Collin Shick 2-6. On court two, Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart took on Robin Catry and Luca Staeheli and would go on to lose, 1-6, giving NC State the early 1-0 lead.
No. 32 ranked Stewart took on No. 36 ranked Catry and defeated him in straight sets 6-1, 7-5. McCormick would go on to face Staeheli, and would also go on to win in straight sets with a score of 6-4, 7-6 (7-0) giving the Bulldogs the 2-1 lead.
NC State answered back with Rafa Izquierdo Luque defeating UGA’s Bryde 6-7, 6-2, 2-6 tying the match at two apiece. However, Georgia continued to fight back. Georgia’s Henning took the lead back for the Bulldogs by defeating Rocens 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
UGA freshman Thomas Paulsell lost in straight sets 4-6, 6-3 tying the match at three. With one match to go, UGA’s fate was in the hands of Croyder.
Croyder took the win for the Bulldogs by defeating NC State’s Damien Salvestre 6-2, 7-6 (12-10), earning UGA the 4-3 victory.
“Hard to put into words the effort and heart of our guys tonight,” said Diaz. “It was tough for our guys to adjust to the fast courts, but they battled incredibly hard until they got the job done."
The Bulldogs will look to advance to 5-0 as they travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to take on the No. 10 ranked Wake Forest Deacons on Sunday, February 6.