The No. 9 ranked Georgia men’s tennis team traveled to Seattle, Washington to participate in the ITA National Indoor Championship on Feb. 18-20.
The Bulldogs lost two of their three matches to No. 6 ranked Wake Forest on Friday, 4-3 and No. 5 ranked Florida on Sunday, 4-2. Georgia’s only win was against Washington on Saturday, 4-3.
On Friday, Georgia came up short against Wake Forest, losing 4-3 in a close match.
Senior Blake Croyder and junior Erik Grevelius took down their opponents, Ben Draper and Robert Maciag with a score of 6-4. The Bulldogs secured their first point of the match with the captain duo of Tristian McCormick and Hamish Stewart defeating Siddhant Banthia and Jakob Schnaitter, 6-4. The duo of McCormick and Stewart are undefeated against nationally-ranked opponents.
Stewart and Croyder won their singles matches putting up two more points on the board. With No. 25 ranked Philip Henning losing to No. 99 ranked Jurabek Karimov 6-7(3), 2-6, McCormick losing to Eduardo Nava 3-6, 2-6 and Schnaitter defeating Grevelius 3-6, 1-6, Wake Forest had tied the match up at three with one match remaining.
If the Bulldogs wanted to advance in the tournament, Senior Trent Bryde had to beat No. 35 ranked Filippo Moroni. Bryde lost the first set 2-6, but came back and won the second set 7-6(1), but Bryde would go on to lose the third set 3-6.
On day two, Georgia took on Washington in the Consolation Draw of the ITA National Indoor Championship.
Georgia gained an early 1-0 lead with wins from the duo teams of Stewart/McCormick and Bryde/Henning.
Georgia extended their lead to 2-0 with a win from McCormick in singles against Jack Davis in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.
Stewart lost to the No.2 ranked singles player in the nation Clement Chidekh. while No. 25 ranked Henning fell to Ewen Lumsden tying the match at two apiece.
Bryde defeated Han-Chih Lin, but freshman Thomas Paulsell lost to Cesar Bouchelaghem. With one match remaining, Croyder defeated Nedim Suko in straight sets giving Georgia their one and only victory of the tournament.
On Day 3, UGA was slated to play against their SEC rivals, Florida.
Bulldogs got off to a great start as Croyder and his partner Grevelius defeated Duarte Vale and Abedallah Shelbayh. While Croyder and Grevelius started the match off strong, Florida was able to secure the early 1-0 lead from winning the other two double matches.
Florida continued to dominate the Bulldogs, as the Bulldogs were only able to put up one more point on the board in singles, which was provided by Stewart as he took down Sam Riffice 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
Georgia will face Mercer on Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. ET in Athens, Georgia at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.