Mateo Reyes plays during the 52nd Southern Intercollegiate Championships on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Construction rang out through the background while the workers kept building the $8.5 million tennis grandstand approved earlier this year. (Photo/Tristen T. Webb, tristentwebb.com)
Three of Georgia's doubles tandems advanced to the semifinals of the 52nd Southern Intercollegiate Championships on Friday.
The Bulldogs hosted the tournament at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex, which still doesn't have a grandstand due to a large renovation project.
Over 12 schools were represented in a 64-player singles field and 32-team doubles draw. The Georgia men’s tennis team recorded six singles wins on Friday.
In the doubles round of 32, Robert Loeb and Alex Diaz fell to Texas duo Christian Sissgaard and Siem Woldeab 6-3, the only Georgia doubles team to lose in the round of 32. They would eventually go on to win the doubles consolation against Tulane’s Ewen Moore and Luis Erlenbusch, 7-6 (4).
University of Texas player Eshan Talluri follows through after hitting a groundstroke during doubles play at the 52nd edition of the Southern Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.The Georgia men’s tennis team hosts the championship throughout the weekend. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
University of Texas player Nevin Arimilli reaches to return an overhead shot during doubles play at the 52nd edition of the Southern Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.The Georgia men’s tennis team hosts the championship throughout the weekend. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
University of Texas player Eshan Talluri serves during doubles play at the 52nd edition of the Southern Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.The Georgia men’s tennis team hosts the championship throughout the weekend. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
University of Georgia player Britton Johnston tosses the ball during doubles play at the 52nd edition of the Southern Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.The Georgia men’s tennis team hosts the championship throughout the weekend. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
University of Georgia player Britton Johnston returns a shot during doubles play at the 52nd edition of the Southern Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.The Georgia men’s tennis team hosts the championship throughout the weekend. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Georgia player Alex Phillips reaches to return a shot during doubles play at the 52nd edition of the Southern Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.The Georgia men’s tennis team hosts the championship throughout the weekend. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Georgia player Alex Phillips takes a groundstroke during doubles play at the 52nd edition of the Southern Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.The Georgia men’s tennis team hosts the championship throughout the weekend. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Georgia player Alex Phillips serves during doubles play at the 52nd edition of the Southern Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.The Georgia men’s tennis team hosts the championship throughout the weekend. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Texas players talk during doubles play at the 52nd edition of the Southern Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.The Georgia men’s tennis team hosts the championship throughout the weekend. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz speaks to players during doubles play at the 52nd edition of the Southern Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.The Georgia men’s tennis team hosts the championship throughout the weekend. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
University of Georgia player Britton Johnston chips the ball across the net during doubles play at the 52nd edition of the Southern Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.The Georgia men’s tennis team hosts the championship throughout the weekend. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Alex Bancilla from the University of Illinois takes a break with a bag of ice during the 52nd Southern Intercollegiate Championships on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. The temperature at was 95 degrees Fahrenheit. (Photo/Tristen T. Webb, tristentwebb.com)
PHOTOS: UGA men's tennis hosts 2019 Southern Intercollegiate Championships, day one
The Georgia men's tennis team finished strong on the first day of the 2019 Southern Intercollegiate Championships, hosted at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia. Out of the 12 teams competing, Georgia had six singles wins and three doubles tandems qualify for the semifinal round. The tournament resumed at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, and will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 29.
As far as the other doubles teams, the teams of Britton Johnston and Alex Phillips, Philip Henning and Blake Croyder, Erik Grevelius and Mateo Reyes, and Samuel Dromsky, who got paired up with Mikhail Sokolovskiy of UCF, all were successful in their round of 32 matchups, winning 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4, respectively.
In the doubles round of 16, Henning and Croyder advanced in the tournament via walkover. Dromsky and Sokolovskiy, and Grevelius and Reyes both also won their respective matches, 7-5 and 6-3 to continue play on Saturday morning. Johnston and Phillips fell to Hamish Stewart and Dane Esses of Tulane, 6-4.
Ten different Bulldogs competed in the singles tournament as well, with six being successful.
In the red singles draw, senior Loeb came up short against Andres Martin of Georgia Tech, falling 6-3, 6-2. Henning won his matchup against Lucas Grief of the University of Florida, 6-4, 7-6(2).
Both of the Bulldogs competing in the black singles draw came out on top. Sophomore Trent Bryde defeated Tulane’s Dane Esses, 6-3, 6-2. Fellow sophomore Blake Croyder also won his matchup against Siphosothando Montsi of the Illinois Fighting Illini in 3 sets, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.
Four Bulldogs competed in the silver singles draw. Reyes defeated Alex Bancila of Illinois, 6-4, 6-2. Diaz came out on top in his match against Gui Gomes on Illinois, 6-2, 6-2. Redshirt senior Phillips fell to Lucas Horve of Illinois, 7-5, 6-2. Grevelius lost against Nava of Wake Forest 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (4).
In the white singles draw, Dromsky fell short against William Gratten-Smith of Miami 6-4, 6-2. Johnston beat Eshan Talluri from Texas to advance to the round of 32.
Head coach Manuel Diaz was impressed by not only his team’s conditioning, but also the level of play from the Bulldogs’ men’s tennis team after round one.
"It was a very long day, but I thought our team showed pretty good conditioning overall," Diaz said. "We saw really great play from several of our guys. It was a tremendous first day for us. Playing at home was great, and it was a great atmosphere.”
The Southern Intercollegiate Championships will continue for the rest of the weekend, culminating on Sunday.
