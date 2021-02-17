The No. 12 Georgia men’s tennis team defeated Georgia Southern 7-0 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. The victory marked the first outdoor match of the season with fan attendance as part of a double header with the women’s team.
“It’s always great coming outside in front of our fans.” said head coach Manuel Diaz. “Just being outside was the biggest difference, playing outdoor tennis is what we like to do. I think we are a much better outdoor team than we are indoors.”
Georgia took an early 1-0 lead in the match after earning the doubles point over the Eagles. Georgia’s Trent Bryde and Blake Croyder beat Pascal Wagemaker and Alexandros Roumpis 6-0, and Billy Rowe and Britton Johnston clinched the point with a 6-3 victory over Tao Castillo and Murphy McCullough.
Georgia continued its dominance over Georgia Southern heading into singles play. The Bulldogs failed to lose a set in all six singles matches.
At No. 6 singles, Johnson defeated Jonathan Morales 6-2, 6-0 in his first dual-match start of the season.
“I was really pleased with Britton Johnson at No. 6,” Diaz said. “He won fast, he won decisively, he won with great tennis.”
Bryde followed with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Wagemaker at No. 1 singles to put the Bulldogs up 3-0 in the match.
Georgia clinched the victory after Croyder defeated McCullough 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Croyder trailed early in the first set, but he fought back to earn the win in his first start at No. 2. He extends his singles dual-match win streak to 21 with Wednesday’s win.
“I try and stray away from it,” Croyder said of the streak. “[Diaz has] told me plenty of times to stay focused on day-to-day stuff because, obviously, it won’t last forever. I’ve just got to do it day-by-day and hope I can keep it going as long as I can.”
Georgia wrapped up the day with singles victories from Baptiste Anselmo, Rowe and Erik Grevelius. Anselmo downed Castillo 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4 singles, Rowe defeated Valentin Dun 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles and Grevelius beat Roumpis 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 at No. 5 singles.
The Bulldogs begin conference play on Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. when they take on No. 3 Tennessee at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
“We're excited for a great challenge.” Croyder said. “Tennessee is ranked No. 3 now, so we know they are going to give it their best. And we are going to try and take home the win.”