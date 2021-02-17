Athens, GA (30605)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.