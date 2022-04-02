The ninth-ranked Georgia men’s tennis team, coming off of a tough 4-3 loss against Texas A&M, traveled to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole and dominated them, winning with a score of 4-0.
Seniors Trent Bryde and Phillip Henning got Georgia off to a red hot start in doubles play as they defeated Jan Soren Hain and Simon Junk, 6-3.
The 53rd-ranked duo of Blake Croyder and Erik Grevelius clinched the doubles point for UGA as they took down the Rebels’ Nikola Slavic and John Hallquist Lithen with a score of 6-4. The excellent duo of Croyder and Grevelius who have shown tremendous chemistry playing together, are now on a six-match win streak.
These doubles pairings for Georgia is something many teams need to keep an eye out for as they are heating up at the right time.
The Bulldogs carried their momentum into singles play as there were many straight-set victories.
The first was by captain Henning as he defeated Finn Reynolds on court two 6-2, 6-1 giving UGA a 2-0 lead.
The 17th ranked singles player in the country, Hamish Stewart, took on Ole Miss’ Slavic on court one and had a fantastic performance as he won the first set 6-1 and the second set 6-2, extending the lead to 3-0.
Graduate transfer Tristan McCormick sealed the 4-0 win for the Bulldogs as he dominated Hallquist Lithen on court three in straight sets 6-4, 6-0.
The Bulldogs will come back home on Sunday, April 3, to take on the 38th ranked LSU Tigers at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex at 1 p.m.