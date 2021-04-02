Tulane men’s tennis’ No. 1 singles player Hamish Stewart will join Georgia as a graduate transfer in the 2021-22 season, per a release from the University of Georgia Athletics Association.
The Glasgow, Scotland, native is currently ranked No. 29 nationally in singles play. This upcoming season will mark Stewart’s final year of eligibility.
“Hamish is another outstanding addition to our program,” head coach Manuel Diaz said. “He has a ton of experience playing at the No. 1 singles spot for a very good Tulane team. Hamish is just a tremendous young man. ... We are thrilled he has decided to be a Bulldog, and look forward to having him play here in Athens.”
Stewart captains a Tulane team that currently holds a 10-5 record and is coming off wins against Auburn and LSU. He leads the Green Wave with a 10-3 singles record, including four wins against ranked opponents.
As for doubles, Stewart is ranked No. 45. In 2020, he was named the Intercollegiate Association Southern Region Player to Watch and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Player of the Year.
But Stewart doesn’t just excel on the tennis court, he takes his academics seriously too. He placed on the 2019-20 American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team. Once Stewart graduates from Tulane with a degree in finance and marketing, he will pursue a master’s in business analytics at Georgia.
“The balance between athletics and academics was exactly what I was looking for, and I can’t wait to join such an amazing program in one of the strongest conferences in all of college tennis,” Stewart said. “I cannot wait to start working with Coach Diaz and [associate head coach Jamie Hunt] because of the reputation they have in college tennis.”
Stewart joins Notre Dame graduate transfer Tristan McCormick and incoming freshman Miguel Perez Peña, Thomas Paulsell and Mathis Debru as part of Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class.