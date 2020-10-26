Georgia’s men’s tennis team took to Columbia, South Carolina, to compete against Texas A&M, Florida and South Carolina on Oct. 23-25. This was the last set of road matches for the Bulldogs in their shortened fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday’s action against the Aggies was highlighted by Billy Rowe and Erik Grevelius making their debut as doubles partners. The duo won 8-4 against Texas A&M’s Hady Habib and Stefan Storch, marking Rowe’s first win since coming to Georgia as a graduate transfer.
Georgia’s only other doubles victory against the Aggies came from the sophomore duo of Philip Henning and Blake Croyder. In what was a back-and-forth contest, the Georgia duo pulled it out by a score of 8-6.
Two doubles losses were suffered by the Bulldogs on Friday. The duo of Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink lost 8-4 after entering the day a perfect 3-0 together on the season. Georgia’s Baptiste Anselmo and Britton Johnston fell to Texas A&M’s Barnaby Smith and Pierce Rollins 8-6, splitting Friday’s doubles matches 2-2.
Georgia offered one of its less memorable performances of the season during Friday’s singles matches. The Bulldogs went 2-6 overall. The two wins were earned by Grevelius and Rowe, both of whom had successful outings on the first day of the tournament.
The Bulldogs took on Florida on Saturday. After an unsuccessful first outing, Bryde bounced back on the second day, contributing one of Georgia’s two singles victories. He defeated Florida’s Sam Riffice 6-2, 6-4 to improve to 4-1 overall in singles play this season.
Anselmo provided the other singles victory on Saturday, winning 6-4, 6-4 against Ben Shelton, as the Bulldogs’ singles-play struggles continued to finish 2-6 on the day.
The Grevelius-Rowe duo continued their double success from Friday into Saturday as they provided the sole Georgia victory in doubles matches against the Gators, winning 8-6. Overall, the Bulldogs went 1-3 in doubles play on Friday.
Sunday’s matches against the Gamecocks were canceled midway through singles play due to inclement weather, giving the Bulldogs just seven victories in 24 total matches between singles and doubles play.
After an uncharacteristically poor performance, the Bulldogs will host the 53rd annual Southern Intercollegiate Championships at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Nov. 6-8. In what is Georgia’s final set of matches for its shortened fall season, the Bulldogs will face Auburn, Florida and Ole Miss.
