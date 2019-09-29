The Georgia men’s tennis team struggled early on the second day of the Southern Intercollegiate Championships, with all but one doubles duo falling short in their semifinal matchups on Saturday.

The team of senior Samuel Dromsky and UCF’s Mikhail Sokolovskiy were victorious, defeating No. 2 seed William Grattan-Smith and Stephen Madonia 6-2.

Dromsky and Sokolovskiy advanced to the championship of the Black Doubles Draw to battle against Tulane’s Hamish Stewart and Dane Esses on Sunday morning. Stewart and Esses played spoiler in a potential all-Georgia championship matchup when they defeated the international freshmen duo of Erik Grevelius and Mateo Reyes, 6-1.

In the black doubles consolation pool, Britton Johnston and Alex Phillips also fell short, losing to the tandem of Yizhou Liu and Gabriel Diaz Freire of Clemson, 6-4.

On the Red Doubles side, Philip Henning and Blake Croyder lost in a heartbreaking thriller against Miami’s Hannestad and Aubone in the semifinals. On the consolation side of the bracket, senior Robert Loeb and redshirt junior Alex Diaz lost to Kozlov and Bhatnagar of LSU in an all-SEC match to fall short of the consolation final.

In singles play, Georgia was led by sophomore Henning, who advanced as far as the championship match for the red singles draw after defeating 31st-ranked Florida’s Andy Andrade 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Henning accounted for two of the Bulldogs' five singles victories on Saturday. His first win was over Rrezart Cungu of Wake Forest 6-0, 6-3.

Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said he was impressed with Henning’s big win against Andrade, but Diaz still sees a lot of room for growth.

"For the most part, honestly, it’s been somewhat disappointing in our results," Diaz said. "We didn’t play as well as we can, and we’ve had some matches in singles that’ve gone the other way. It shows that we lack match toughness right now, so we’ve just got to really work on being able to put it all on the line.”

The Southern Intercollegiate Championships will conclude Sunday morning. Henning will play against No. 1 seed Christian Sigsgaard from Texas at 9:30 a.m. Dromsky will play his championship match at 8:30 a.m.