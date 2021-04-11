No. 10 Georgia men’s tennis defeated LSU 4-0 on Sunday afternoon in Baton Rouge.
Sunday’s swift victory capped off the regular season for the Bulldogs with a 14-5 overall record and an 8-4 record in SEC play.
Georgia’s performance is peaking at the perfect time. The Bulldogs have won six straight matches and won eight of their last nine. Their recent success earned them the No. 3 seed in the SEC tournament which will take place on April 19-23 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
“We finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the country, right where you want to be heading into postseason play,” said head coach Manuel Diaz said.
The sixth-ranked duo of Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink began Georgia’s dominant day by defeating Ronald Hohmann and Rafael Wagner 6-3. Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius then defeated Nick Watson and Boris Kozlov 6-3 to secure the doubles point.
The match between LSU’s Joao Graca and Joey Thomas and Georgia’s Blake Croyder and Billy Rowe was unfinished.
In singles play, Bryde built on his solid doubles performance by taking down the Tigers’ Hohmann 6-4, 6-4, to put Georgia ahead 2-0.
Henning then defeated Joao 6-3, 6-4. Rowe secured the Bulldogs’ victory by taking down LSU’s Benjamin Ambrosio 6-4, 6-2.