No. 14 Georgia men’s tennis lost to No. 10 Florida 7-0 on Friday evening at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Florida.
Florida earned the doubles point with wins in two matches. The No. 8 ranked doubles pairing of Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink continued their successful run together by downing Sam Riffice and Duarte Vale 6-3.
At No. 2 doubles, Billy Rowe and Blake Croyder were defeated 7-5 by Johannes Ingildsen and Will Grant. Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius lost at court three 7-6 (7-4) to Andy Andrade and Ben Shelton. Henning and Grevelius were unable to convert on a 4-0 lead in the set tiebreak.
Singles proved to be a less even contest than doubles as the Gators won all six matches in straight sets.
The first singles match to finish was at court five where Shelton defeated Croyder 6-3, 6-2. The match was Croyder’s second match back since his injury.
Georgia fell behind 3-0 after the No. 4 singles match between Rowe and Blaise Bicknell. Bicknell, who remains undefeated in singles for the season, won the match convincingly 6-0, 6-3.
At court one, No. 9-ranked Bryde was outmatched as well by 12th ranked Vale who took the match 6-3, 6-2.
Zink and Riffice battled each other at No. 2 singles. Riffice secured the win after a pair of tight sets by a final score of 7-6, 6-4.
The No. 6 match was another loss for Georgia as Josh Goodger defeated Grevelius 6-2, 7-6.
The match culminated with the No. 3 line where Henning gave Andrade a run but fell short and lost 7-5, 7-5.
“I am encouraged that we finally have everyone back healthy.” said head coach Manuel Diaz. “We have a big challenge at South Carolina on Sunday. We need to keep pushing forward like Bulldogs.”
The contest was Georgia’s first appearance on the road this season after opening with eight straight at home. The defeat puts Georgia at 1-3 in conference play and 6-3 overall. All three of Georgia’s losses have come against top 25 opponents and two of them to top 10 squads.
The Bulldogs will get another crack at a top tier team as they travel to Columbia to square off with No. 16 South Carolina on Sunday.