After Sunday’s 5-2 win against Mississippi State, the Georgia men’s tennis team is 9-2 overall and 3-0 in the SEC with a winning streak of six matches.
Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink secured the doubles point for Georgia after defeating Mississippi State’s Florian Broska and Nicolas Ocana in a hard-fought 7-5 victory on court one.
Georgia’s sophomore duo of Blake Croyder and Philip Henning gained momentum with a 2-0 break against Giovanni Oradini and Stedman Strickland and left the court with a 6-4 win making it Georgia’s sixth-straight doubles point of the season.
Because Henning was later absent for singles, everyone had to move up a spot causing an alteration in the lineup.
Playing on court three, Croyder won his 17th-straight singles match against Mississippi’s Gregor Ramskogler with 6-1,6-2.
“I thought I played really well,” Croyder said. “I was making a lot of balls, running side-to-side and really just making them earn every single point. I did a really good job with serving which is something that I have been struggling with.”
The pressure was on when the match evened at 2-2. Playing against No. 89 Broska, Georgia’s Zink stumbled after the first set losing 5-7, but quickly seized redemption winning the second and third set by a score of 6-1, 6-4.
No. 12 Bryde went through a bit of a roller coaster losing his second set but quickly picked himself back up with 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 victory against Oradini.
The win was finally set when freshman Erik Grevelius took down Davide Tortora 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) on court four.
“As players, these guys have improved,” head coach Manuel Diaz said. “They feel comfortable in the difficult moments of the match and they are able to raise their game, as we saw today.”
The Bulldogs will continue SEC play away from Athens against No. 6 Florida on Friday in Gainsville and South Carolina on Sunday in Columbia.
