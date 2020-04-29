Billy Rowe, a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, joined the Georgia men’s tennis team. Rowe was named to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American doubles team after the 2018-2019 season.
During his junior season, he finished 24-10 overall and won the 2019 NCAA Doubles Championship. In his senior season, he was 7-4 before the season was cut short due to the cancellation of spring sporting events as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the shortened season, Rowe was given an extra year of eligibility and chose to join the Bulldogs. Rowe thanked head coach Manuel Diaz and assistant coach Jaime Hunt for the opportunity and said the current players have been very welcoming towards him.
“Not only do I get to play again, but I get to do it with a great team and two of the most respected coaches in the country,” Rowe said. “A month ago, I thought I was hanging up my racket for good, but now I have the chance to play at one of the most prestigious programs in the history of college tennis, and I could not be more excited.”
The Coronado, California, native achieved a doubles ranking of No. 4 and has ranked as high as No. 62 in singles. He was previously coached by Hunt while at Vanderbilt.
He joins a Georgia team that returns all but one player next season. The Bulldogs went 9-2 in the shortened season and defeated the likes of then-No. 3 Ohio State and No. 10 Tennessee.
“We are getting a tremendous player who will fit right in with our program,” Diaz said. “To hear a young man say he just wants to play one more year at a special place like Georgia, it is really exciting. … What has always jumped out to us is his unbelievable work ethic and his desire to be the best.”
