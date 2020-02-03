The Georgia men’s tennis team came into its matchup with Georgia Tech ranked No. 18 in the nation. Led by a crucial singles victory from sophomore Blake Croyder, the Bulldogs were able to finish the Yellow Jackets off 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Byers Tennis Complex in Atlanta.
With his win, Croyder improved to 12 straight dual singles wins. The win spurred the rest of the team as the following matches were won in dominant fashion.
The Bulldogs move to a 3-1 overall record on the season, while the Yellow Jackets fall to 3-2. Sunday’s win marked 703 career wins for Georgia’s head coach Manuel Diaz, now only trailing the legendary Georgia coach Dan Magill by three wins.
“I am really pleased with our energy and relentless initiative in singles and doubles,” said Diaz. “It was a total team effort, and the guys fed off each other to make a big difference in the match. Tyler [Zink] showed a lot of resolve in coming back to clinch the match. Trent [Bryde] was a point away from winning at No. 1 singles, and Philip [Henning] did a great job in pulling out a long second set tiebreak. Blake [Croyder] has now won 12-straight singles dual matches dating to last year, and I’m very proud of him.”
The No. 17-ranked Georgia duo of Philip Henning and Trevor Croyder led the doubles matches, starting with a 6-3 victory over Keshap Chopra and Andres Martin. The pair leads Georgia in wins against nationally ranked opponents, with a total of five.
Freshman Tyler Zink and sophomore Trent Bryde clinched the doubles point for the Dawgs with a 6-2 win against Pablo Schelcher and Marcus McDaniel. With that, their record while playing together improved to 4-0.
The Bulldogs led 1-0 heading into the singles matches, in which Croyder gave the Bulldogs a hot start as he enjoyed a swift 6-1, 6-2, win against Carlos Divar.
Ranked No. 12, the highest among the Bulldogs, sophomore Phillip Henning won the highly contested matchup against Cole Gromley. Though trailing late in the second set, Henning managed to bring it back and tie it 6-6. Ultimately, Henning managed to overcome Gromley in a grueling tiebreak, winning 10-8 and taking the match with a final score of 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).
The win over the Yellow Jackets was clinched by Zink, as he was one of three to have his match go to a third set. Unfazed after dropping the first set, Zink would take the following two in dominant fashion. He finished off Georgia Tech with a final score of 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 over Pablo Schelcher.
Next week, the Bulldogs will travel to Austin, Texas where they will be taking on the No. 1 ranked University of Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m EST.
