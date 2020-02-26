Monday showers prevented the men’s tennis team from playing on the newly-renovated courts at Henry Feild Stadium. However, on a sunny Tuesday afternoon, the Bulldogs were able to defeat the Mercer Bears 7-0.
With this win, head coach Manuel Diaz brings himself to 705 career victories, just two away from breaking the SEC record set by legendary Georgia coach Dan Magill.
"Today was great," Diaz said. "Our guys have been looking forward to playing at this new facility. It seems like just a few months ago we were looking at a pile of dirt, and now to see what it has become just blows you away. So it was a good opportunity for our team, not only to play here, but to get back on the court these past two days after a few weeks of training."
The Bulldogs walked away having won handedly, with particularly dominant wins in doubles. Philip Henning and Baptiste Anselmo played their first match as a doubles pair, putting together a solid performance which led to a 6-1 victory over Mercer’s Carver Arant and Lucas Wayenburg.
Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink showed why they are the No. 1 duo for Georgia in another 6-1 victory, clinching the doubles point along the way. The two now share a 5-1 record when playing together this year.
The singles matches were led by a swift victory from senior Robert Loeb, who took down Carver Arant 6-1, 6-2. Erik Grevelius, a freshman from Stockholm, Sweden, also wrapped up a 6-2, 6-1 victory to put Georgia up 3-0.
Anselmo’s singles victory clinched the match for Bulldogs, as he was able to improve his dual-match record to a perfect 3-0 with his 6-4, 6-2 triumph over Mercer’s Lucas Wayenburg.
Next, the Bulldogs will face SEC rival and nationally-ranked Tennessee on Friday afternoon at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
