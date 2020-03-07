The Georgia men’s tennis team continued its win streak this afternoon against No. 11 Ole Miss, earning its third consecutive victory over a top 15 opponent. Taking down Ole Miss 4-1, the Bulldogs showed their true potential as players across the board extended win streaks for themselves.
“I’m just extremely proud of this team,” Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said. “They just continue to fight and get better. They’re showing a whole lot of togetherness, and their work ethic is superb. It wasn’t our best performance in doubles, but our guys just fought and fought. Our players at number three — Robert Loeb and Erik Grevelius — pulled it off to take doubles. I thought we did a tremendous job in singles. We fought on every court and did a good job getting off in singles. I think our guys took care of it, and I’m proud of them.”
In doubles, Georgia’s No. 26 pair of sophomores Blakey Croyder and Philip Henning marked their sixth-straight win as a duo against Ole Miss’ Lukas Engelhardt and Nikola Slavic, 6-1. Next, the No. 15 pair of Trent Bryde and freshman Tyler Zink lost to the No. 17-ranked Tim Sandkaulen and Finn Reynolds in a tiebreak. Swedish freshman Erik Grevelius and senior Robert Loeb managed to secure the win and clinch the doubles point in an 11-9 tiebreaker victory.
Georgia’s three singles wins came in quick succession, beginning with Loeb taking down Engelhardt 6-2, 6-2. No. 88 Croyder followed Loeb’s success with his eighth-straight singles win of the season over Nikola Slavic 6-4, 6-3. Though it is only his eighth consecutive singles win this season, his total dating back to last season has now improved to 16 consecutive wins.
Trent Bryde secured the victory for Georgia as he took down his third ranked opponent in a row. With a 6-3, 6-4, victory over No. 68 Sandkaulen, Bryde now holds an impressive 8-1 record in dual singles play including six ranked wins overall.
The Bulldogs will hope to continue to build their streaks when they return to the courts against Mississippi State at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Sunday, March 8.
