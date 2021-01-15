Georgia men’s tennis will begin its spring schedule Saturday when the Bulldogs travel to Atlanta for Day One of the MLK Invitational Tournament.
The three-day MLK Invitational is one of 19 competitions slated for the Bulldogs in the regular season. After the MLK Invitational, Georgia will begin an eight-match stretch at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex, with the first coming against Mercer on Jan. 22.
Following Georgia’s match against Mercer, the Bulldogs face Florida State on Jan. 24, NC State on Jan. 31 and Georgia Tech on Feb. 5 before hosting the Bulldog Winter Showdown on Feb. 12. From there, Georgia will begin its first of 13 straight matches against SEC opponents in the regular season.
On Thursday, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 10 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association preseason rankings. Seven SEC teams made the ITA’s top 25, with Georgia ranked behind only Florida at No. 9.
“We are really excited about our team ranking,” said head coach Manny Diaz. “We consider it a great start, and our expectations for this team are high. Our schedule should provide great opportunities for us to show off who we are and the work our guys have put in all year.”
