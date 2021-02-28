No. 12 Georgia men's tennis is back to its winning ways after defeating No. 22 Mississippi State 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
The Bulldogs welcomed back Blake Croyder, who missed the previous match against Ole Miss and part of the Tennessee match last week due to injury, but were without No. 1 singles player Trent Bryde.
“Our guys really showed some tremendous toughness today,” said head coach Manuel Diaz. “I don’t know that the casual observer realizes how difficult a position we’ve been in for the last two, two-and-a-half weeks. We’ve had two guys out of the lineup, it seems like, for that long, and it’s really tested the character of this team."
Georgia clinched the victory against the Bulldogs from Starkville after Billy Rowe downed Alberto Colas in a second-set tiebreaker. Rowe served at 7-6 in the tiebreaker, and his Mississippi State opponent failed to return it, giving Georgia the 4-1 win.
“I don’t feel any extra pressure about those moments,” Rowe said of the tiebreaker. “I’ve been there before, so I know what to do. And at that point, it’s just execution.”
The Bulldogs from Athens took an early lead in the match after winning the doubles point. Georgia’s Baptiste Anselmo and Erik Grevelius beat Nicolas Ocana and Nemanja Malesevic 6-3 at No. 3, but Mississippi State responded after Giovanni Oradini and Alberto Colas defeated Tyler Zink and Philip Henning 7-5 at No. 1.
The doubles point came down to a tiebreaker at No. 2. Billy Rowe and Blake Croyder defeated Florian Broska and Gregor Ramskogler 7-6 (7-2) to go 1-0 up in the match.
Georgia built off its momentum from doubles as it entered into singles. Five out of six Bulldogs won their first set against Mississippi State opponents.
The Bulldogs from Starkville, however, slowly crawled back into the match as singles play progressed.
They tied the match up at one when Ramskogler defeated Britton Johnston 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6. Malesevic and Carles Hernandez forced third sets against Georgia’s Croyder and Grevelius at Nos. 3 and 5 respectively. And at No. 4, Colas looked to even the score with Rowe.
The match was up for grabs.
Georgia responded by earning victories at Nos. 1 and 2 to take a 3-1 lead. Zink defeated Oradini 6-3, 6-4, and Henning followed with a 6-3, 6-4 win of his own against Broska.
With the fates of Croyder’s match on court three and Grevelius’ match on court five riddled with uncertainty, court four was crucial to the outcome of the game for Georgia.
Rowe took the first set 6-3, but it didn’t come that easily for him in the second. He trailed 3-0 to Colas but worked his way back into the set, forcing a tiebreaker. With Colas on set-point at 6-4, Rowe rallied for four straight points to earn the 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) clutch victory.
Croyder’s return from injury saw his 21 dual-match singles win streak ended as he fell 6-3, 1-6, 5-7 to Mississippi State’s Malesevic. Grevelius closed out the day with a 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 win over Hernandez and the 5-2 victory for Georgia.
“We know that Mississippi State is a top-notch program,” Diaz said. “Closing a match like that is always a big challenge, and we’re happy we executed.”
Georgia heads to Gainesville, Florida, to take on the Gators on March 5 at 5 p.m.