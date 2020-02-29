With a 4-2 victory over No. 10 Tennessee, Georgia men’s tennis head coach Manuel Diaz is one win away from making history. The top three singles positions were able to secure the 6th dual win of the season to even Diaz with former Georgia head coach Dan Magill at 706 career victories.
“As far as win 706, for me, it's about our players and all the work they have put in for this program over the years,” Diaz said. “It's an honor to be mentioned with my mentor Dan Magill. He did so much for our game, and I am just proud of what we have been able to accomplish."
In doubles, the Bulldogs suffered a loss on court three from senior Robert Loeb and freshman Erik Grevelius, 6-3. However, this was followed by a moment of resilience from the No. 1 Georgia duo of Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink. With the match tied at 4-4, the two were down 40-0 but battled back to break Tennessee’s serve and ultimately win the match 6-4.
On court two, the No. 22-ranked pair of Philip Henning and Blake Croyder clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory over Tennessee’s Adam Walton and Martim Prata.
The Volunteers were far from out, however, as they evened the match with a singles victory by Pat Harper as he took down Georgia’s Loeb 6-3, 6-1. They were then able to momentarily take the 2-1 lead as Grevelius fell 6-3, 6-3, to Andrew Rogers. Henning was able to answer back for the Bulldogs as he took down Luca Wiedenmann 6-2, 6-4, to tie the match at 2-2.
After his first set 6-4 victory, Bryde was able to fend off Tennessee’s No. 23-ranked Walton as he took the second set 7-5. Freshman Zink was able to round off the win for the Bulldogs after splitting the first two sets with a shutout win over Tennessee’s Prata in the third set 6-0.
"Our guys did a tremendous job today," Diaz said. "We faced some tough conditions out here and honestly did not play our best match. But we showed a ton of toughness, which is what we will need the rest of the year in every match we play.”
Diaz will look to secure win No. 707 as the Bulldogs face No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Henry Feild Stadium in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.