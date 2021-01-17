The Georgia men’s tennis team concluded Day Two of the MLK Invitational in Atlanta with four wins.
The Bulldogs split four doubles matches with South Carolina, but only won two of eight singles matches against the Gamecocks for a 4-8 combined record Sunday in Atlanta.
"South Carolina proved to be tougher in many of today’s matches,” said head coach Manuel Diaz. “We put ourselves in position to close out many sets or matches and didn’t execute on our end.”
Sunday’s play began with a series of four doubles matches. Georgia’s ninth-ranked duo of Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink took home a 6-3 win, while Baptiste Anselmo and Britton Johnston earned the second of the two Bulldog wins in doubles play. Both pairs earned victories on Day One of the tournament as well.
Georgia’s 20th-ranked duo of Philip Henning and Blake Croyder fell to South Carolina’s Daniel Rodrigues and Connor Thompson 6-3. The second doubles loss of the day for the Bulldogs earned the same score and came by the hands of South Carolina’s Jake Beasley and Toby Samuel against Billy Rowe and Erik Grevelius.
The Bulldogs saw a drop-off in singles play from Day One as Anselmo and Grevelius were the only Georgia players to win on Sunday 6-0, 6-3, and 6-1, 6-3, respectively.
Bryde, the No. 9 singles player in the country, played a close match against South Carolina’s Rodrigues, who’s ranked No. 32. Bryde lost in a 7-6, 6-7, 6-0 match.
In another close match, South Carolina’s Raphael Lambling took down Henning, 7-6, 7-6.
Other singles scores included Thompson defeating Zink 6-1, 7-5, and Samuel beating Georgia’s Croyder in three sets.
Despite finding success in his doubles match on Sunday, Johnston lost his singles match against Beau Pelletier 6-7, 7-5, 10-6.
The Bulldogs’ sixth and final singles loss of the day came by the hands of Beasley against Georgia’s Rowe, as Rowe lost 7-6, 6-2.
Day Three of the MLK Invitational will begin Monday at 2 p.m. in Atlanta.
“We’ve got to play to win when it matters most,” Diaz said. “We’ve got to trust ourselves a little more when we are ahead.”
