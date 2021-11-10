Georgia men’s tennis finished its fall season at the Clemson Invitational at the Hoke Sloan Tennis Center over the weekend. The team had previously participated in five fall tournaments and claimed 64 total wins with 45 singles victories and 19 doubles wins.
The Bulldogs picked up five singles and a pair of doubles wins on the first day of the invitational against Clemson, Virginia Commonwealth and Yale after battling cold weather conditions.
“We didn’t have much time to get acclimated to these courts and these conditions, but we responded well. It was tough, but overall I am very pleased with our effort and what we were able to do out here,” head coach Manuel Diaz said.
On the first day, double partners, junior Erik Grevelius and senior Blake Croyder defeated Ryuhei Azuma and Teodor Giusca from Clemson 6-3. Shortly after, graduate Hamish Stewart and senior Philip Henning defeated Clemson’s Jacob Jahn and Maxwell Smith 6-4.
Georgia captured a win in five of the eight singles matches played by Henning, Stewart, freshmen Miguel Perez Peña, Thomas Paulsell and Mathis Debru.
The second day of the invitational, the Bulldogs faced players from Middle Tennessee, Florida and Furman. Henning played a strong match winning, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, against Florida’s No. 111 Lukas Grief.
The strong singles play remained steady throughout the day as Croyder defeated Middle Tennessee’s Oskar Brostrom, 6-4, 6-2. Paulsell also defeated Middle Tennessee’s Lucas Oliver, 6-3, 6-0.
Grevelius defeated Furman’s Elijah Poritzky, 6-3, 6-2, and Britton Johnston claimed another win for the Bulldogs against Middle Tennessee’s Mattia Bernardi, 6-3, 6-4.
Grevelius and Croyder contributed to their winning streak by defeating Middle Tennessee’s Brostrom and Bernardi, 6-0. Johnston and Peña followed with a win against Middle Tennessee’s Oliver and John Chin, 7-6 (1).
“We could have had better results in doubles as we struggled at the start in some of our matches,” Diaz said. “Overall, it was a good performance on most courts. We have to keep pushing to get better.”
Ending the tournament, Georgia secured victories in six of eight single matches. The Bulldog freshmen continued to make a name for themselves as Paulsell, Peña and Debru all won their singles matches.
“We bounced back well in singles and showed some toughness after a slow start in doubles. Our guys competed hard and we saw some quality wins today,” Diaz said.
Croyder, Stewart and Henning all won their single matches against players from VCU to end the fall invitational. In doubles, Croyder and Grevelius added another win to their weekend double’s success as they defeated Yale’s Michael Sun and Renaud Lefevre, 6-2.
“Good end to our fall tournament schedule. Now, we’ve got to put in some good work to finish the fall and be ready for the spring,” Diaz said. “Our squad has made great progress and we have been happy with their commitment and work ethic.”
The Georgia men’s tennis team will be back in action on Jan. 7 in Miami for the Miami Invitational.