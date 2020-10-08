The Georgia men’s and women’s golf teams traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to compete in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational — an all-SEC, 54-hole tournament. The tournament began Monday and finished Wednesday, with the women’s team finishing fifth overall and the men finishing 11th.
Women’s competitors Jenny Bae, Caterina Don, Isabella Holpfer, Jo Hua Hung and Candice Mahe tallied an overall score of 31-over-par 895 on the par-72 course.
Hung led Georgia’s women’s team during Wednesday’s final round, scoring a 1-over-par 73. Georgia’s other counting scores came from Mahe, who shot 74, and Bae and Don, who both finished with a 75.
Bae tied for 11th place on the individual leaderboard at 222 overall for the invitational. Don and Mahe additionally tied for 18th shooting 224, pulling in three top 20 individual finishes for Georgia.
“[Wednesday’s round] was kind of like the first two days where we had a lot of solid golf,” said women’s head coach Josh Brewer. “This course is extremely challenging and we didn’t have those 3- and 4-under type of rounds that the teams ahead of us seemed to have.”
Georgia’s men’s team scored an overall 2-over 893, placing it at 11th overall.
Senior Davis Thompson, who competed at this year’s U.S. Open, placed fourth individually of the men competing, scoring a 3-under 213.
Trent Phillips, Nicolas Cassidy, Eli Scott and Will Chandler pulled in the other scores with a 5-over 221, 13-over 229, 17-over 233 and 21-over 237, respectively.
“We had our ups and downs this week, and we’ll use all of them as a way to motivate us to continue to improve,” said men’s head coach Chris Haack. “We’ve got lofty expectations for this season, and this was the first step in that process.”
Thompson and Don, the top golfers from the men and women’s lineups, placed second in the co-ed “best ball” competition, finishing one stroke behind Arkansas’ Julian Perico and Brooke Matthews.
The Blessings Collegiate Invitational was the men and women’s team’s first tournament back since their shortened 2019-20 seasons.
The women plan to tee off at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi, for their next tournament, The Ally, on Oct. 19-21.
The men will travel to the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Nashville, Tennessee, for the Legends Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 25-27 for their second tournament of the season. Both upcoming tournaments will be SEC-only competitions.
