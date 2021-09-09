Georgia men's basketball announced its completed schedule for the 2021-22 season on Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs will compete in an exhibition game on Nov. 5 against Morehouse in Stegeman Coliseum. They will tip off in their first official game of the season on Nov. 9 against Florida International, also in Athens.
Georgia will host S.C. State and Georgia Tech before playing in the Legend Classic in Newark, New Jersey against Virginia, Providence and Northwestern.
Georgia’s SEC play will begin on Jan. 4 with Texas A&M. It will continue conference play with games at Kentucky and Mississippi State, then will return to Athens to host Vanderbilt on Jan. 15.
The Bulldogs will compete in nine home SEC matchups against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida and will wrap up home play with Tennessee on March 1.
Georgia’s last game before the SEC Tournament will take place on March 5 against Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. Times for all conference games are yet to be announced.
The SEC Tournament is set to take place in Tampa, Florida on March 9-13. The NCAA Tournament follows closely behind, beginning on March 15.