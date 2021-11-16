The Georgia men’s basketball team defeated South Carolina State Tuesday night, improving to 2-1 on the season.
Junior college transfer Kario Oquendo got the Stegeman Coliseum crowd into the game early after he stole the ball at mid court and flushed a dunk attempt to put Georgia up 5-0. Oquendo spoke after the game on the energy he wants to bring on fast break dunk attempts.
“I love putting on a show for the fans,” Oquendo said. “That’s like one of my top goals and I feel the more and more I can do that, the more and more fans we can put in the building.”
Senior guard Noah Baumann got the Georgia offense rolling as he knocked down two three pointers in the first four minutes of the game. The offense would continue its hot start, hitting 15 out of its first 20 field goal attempts.
South Carolina State would adjust its defense, switching to a zone with about nine minutes left in the first half. Georgia broke down the zone quickly when Jaxon Etter assisted graduate transfer Jailyn Ingram on a backdoor cut with 8:30 left in the half to put Georgia up 14 points.
South Carolina State eventually would stop the bleeding, going on a run and finally cutting the lead to single digits with 4:17 left in the first half. South Carolina State got as close as five points behind in the first half. Oquendo would send the Bulldogs into the locker room with momentum after he posterized a South Carolina State defender with under a minute left. Georgia would carry a 45-35 lead into halftime.
The second half got underway with Oquendo once again stealing the ball and throwing down a windmill dunk. Head Coach Tom Crean commented on Oquendo’s defensive presence against South Carolina State.
“He came out tonight with an aggressive defensive mindset,” Crean said. “He had a lot of deflections, he came out with an attack mindset.”
Both teams would trade baskets to start the second half and SCSU would claim momentum only trailing 49-42 at the 15 minute mark. Aaron Cook would give Georgia the momentum back after hitting an and-one on a mid range jump shot shortly after. Georgia reclaimed a 10 point advantage with about 14 minutes left in the first half.
Georgia would start pulling away after a Cook steal and dunk put Georgia up 64-51 with 8:21 left in the game. Georgia would hold the lead comfortably the rest of the night and eventually came away with the 76-60 victory.
After Georgia’s game against Cincinnati on Saturday, Crean highlighted how he wants his guards to do a better job rebounding and for everyone to be engaged when a shot goes up. It was apparent Georgia placed an emphasis on rebounding pregame as the team participated in a rebounding drill and the team looked heavily engaged. Georgia would go on to out rebound South Carolina State 36-33. Crean expressed the importance of being engaged and rebounding after the game.
“We want to have five guys in the paint,” Crean said. “We want to block out, be aggressive there especially on the weak side boards… that's an area we can always improve upon and we’re going to have to.”