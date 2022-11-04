On Thursday, Nov. 3, Georgia guards Jaxon Etter, Mardrez McBride and head coach Mike White addressed the media in preparation for their first game of the regular season against the Western Carolina Catamounts.
Bringing a winning culture into Athens
McBride, a Georgia native, brings an element to the Georgia Bulldogs that they previously lacked: experience in the NCAA Tournament. McBride played for the University of North Texas during the team’s fourth tournament appearance in program history, and helped secure its first ever tournament win in 2021.
“You know, I've been there before. So I kind of know what it takes, the leadership role, battling through adversity, going through tough times,” McBride said. “So pretty much you've been there before, so you know what it takes.”
Etter also commented about the impact the winning experience makes in the locker room. In the offseason, the Bulldogs were active, bringing in six transfers, five of which had experience in the NCAA Tournament in 2021 or 2022.
“We got a guy like Justin Hill coming from Longwood, who went to the NCAA tournament, he knows what it's like to win,” Etter said. “And that's, that's the kind of guy that I want to be around. Justin Hill is a role model for me honestly, because he goes hard no matter what he does, and he's just a natural born leader. And that's something that I want to replicate.”
The impact of “family”
White wasted no time instilling a family mindset into his players since he arrived on campus. Etter said that has been important to him throughout White’s first offseason with the team.
“We were in kind of just a team meeting and a manager walked in and Coach White goes ‘Is that family?’ And that kind of stuck with me, like the support staff is family, managers are family,” Etter said. “It's not just teammates that are family. It's not just coaches that are family. It's everyone in the system.”
White uses the family mindset to help bring his players together, as there are many things that could go wrong in a season - especially when programs like Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn are in your conference. He enjoyed hearing that the family mindset proved to be beneficial to a leader like Jaxon.
”Families are going to have drama at times and families are going to have ups and downs and wins and losses and fights and long talks and so on and so forth,” White said. “That's part of family but we got to be open with one another. We got to help each other grow. We’ve got to be loyal to one another and not care who gets the credit and gets the shot.”