The Georgia men’s basketball team defeated Auburn 91-86 at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Alabama, on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs split the season series with the Tigers as they continue their offensive efficiency. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Hot shooting continues
Georgia’s shooting efficiency has been a topic of conversation over the last few weeks with games against Kentucky and South Carolina where it shot under 40% from the floor. The 3-point shot percentages were even worse.
The Bulldogs followed a 55.3% shooting performance against Ole Miss on Saturday with a 49.3% conversion rate against Auburn. Free-throw shooting was another bright spot in a category the Bulldogs have struggled as they connected on 75% of their attempts (18-24).
One noticeable difference against Auburn, though, came in the form of confidence. There was no hesitation to take shots despite the recent inefficient outings. From Tye Fagan’s seven-point run in the first 1:45 of the game, to Toumani Camara’s two pull-up 3-point attempts in the first half, the Bulldogs were anything but shy.
Georgia had six players score in double-figures with all five of its starters included. The bench was also a significant factor as the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 23-17 with its reserves.
Auburn was efficient on the offensive side as well, shooting 48.3 percent in the game but faltering from behind the 3-point line. The Tigers shot 27 3-pointers, only converting on eight. The Bulldogs, though, were 44% from behind the arc three days after shooting 50% against Ole Miss.
“It wasn't a perfect game by any stretch of the imagination,” head coach Tom Crean said. “But we believed we were going to win, and we followed through to make that belief happen by executing the game plan in a very good way."
Winning the rebound battle
As an undersized team in the SEC, Georgia faces off against teams that will win the rebounding battle most nights. Against Auburn, however, the Bulldogs were on the right side of the battle on the backboard, finishing with a 40-32 rebounding advantage.
Georgia was effective on the offensive glass against a big, physical Auburn frontcourt. The Bulldogs nearly doubled the Tigers on the offensive end with a 13-7 advantage.Those rebounds facilitated 10 second-chance points, which helped maintain Georgia’s lead and momentum.
“We have to be a team rebounding, gang rebounding team,” Crean said. “Our guards have to rebound, especially when our big guys are hitting around the bucket, the guards have to slide in and get boards. We have to be first.”
On Saturday, the Bulldogs defeated Ole Miss for the second time this season despite being outrebounded in both meetings. Georgia hauled in timely offensive rebounds that led to critical second-chance points in its win against Auburn.
Fagan’s offense leads to wins
The win over Auburn pushes Georgia to 6-0 this season when Fagan scores at least 13 points. He contributed 16 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs on 70% shooting (7-10), including one 3-point make (1-2) in a win where his team was in control for nearly the entire game. The frantic pace of the game allowed plenty of scoring opportunities for Fagan and his backcourt team mates.
The junior has been one of Georgia’s most efficient shooters this season, converting on 59.2% of his shot attempts, something uncommon for players at his position. More impressively, he is over 50% shooting for his entire career with the Bulldogs.
Fagan steadily improved over his first three years at Georgia. He averaged 2.5 points per game as a freshman, 4.1 in his sophomore season and 9.9 through 17 games this season in a starting role.
“These guys were so happy for him and it definitely created energy on the court,” Crean said. “When one player is playing well like that, and that guy is locked in, I think it builds the confidence for everybody.”