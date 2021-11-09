The Georgia men’s basketball team started its 2021 season with a 58-51 victory over FIU in the first home game of the year. The win made head coach Tom Crean 4-0 in season openers while at Georgia.
After FIU won the tip-off, sixth-year guard Aaron Cook quickly got a steal that led to an opening bucket from sixth-year forward Jailyn Ingram. Georgia then fell cold till near the 10-minute mark of the first half when Junior Guard Jaxon Etter knocked down a three in the corner to make the score 11-7.
“I thought our guys did a really good job of having tremendous intensity throughout the game,” Crean said. "It certainly amped up in the second half with our defense, even when our shooting wasn't going the way that it needed to be.”
Georgia began to find themselves later in the first half after back-to-back baskets from Braelen Bridges in the lane that gave the Bulldogs their first lead since the start of the game. The team then went on an 11-point scoring run. FIU began to fire back after a three-pointer from senior Eric Lovett gave them the lead with 4:09 left to play. Georgia headed to the locker room down five, with the Panthers up 27-22.
Turnovers remained a problem for the Bulldogs as they entered halftime with 11. Georgia struggled to shoot throughout the first half, only shooting 28.6% from the field and 25% from three, but the Bulldogs improved significantly in the second half.
Georgia opened up on fire after a collection of scores from multiple players put the Bulldogs on a 7-0 scoring run to take a 29-27 lead. The Panthers fought their way back, and both teams began to exchange the lead throughout the second half.
Georgia was trying to hold onto its lead in the final minutes, as the Panthers trailed 51-48 with 2:53 left in regulation. Georgia began to stretch its lead after an up-and-under layup by sophomore guard Kario Oquendo made the score 57-48 with 34 seconds to play, forcing a timeout from FIU. The Bulldogs were able to seal the victory with great defense during the final stretch.
After Georgia’s exhibition game against Morehouse last Friday, one of the most significant things Crean said the team needed to work on was physicality. The Bulldogs struggled to get over screens, missed multiple block-outs and only had six second-chance points, but they significantly improved today against FIU.
“I thought we were pretty physical. We had 17 offensive rebounds. We outrebounded Florida International by 10, and they’re a pretty good team,” Crean said.
Team chemistry was one of the biggest worries for the Bulldogs entering this season because 10 new players are stepping onto Georgia’s court for the first time. In its exhibition, Georgia struggled with chemistry finishing with 17 turnovers, and the problems continued.
While the Bulldogs were able to force 15 turnovers tonight, they also had 16 of their own, but Crean said that number will come down as the team builds up its chemistry over time.
The Bulldogs have three true freshmen, two junior college transfers and five D1 transfers. One of those true freshmen being guard, Christian Wright.
This was the first time Wright had played in Stegeman Coliseum, but he loved the environment from the fans and being out there with his teammates.
“It was really exciting. I was kind of nervous before it started, but I got comfortable as the game went on,” said Wright. “I was helping my team be under control, keep my game going on defense and rebounding. It made me really excited for the rest of the season.”