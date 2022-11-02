The Georgia Bulldogs opened the men’s basketball season with an exhibition match against the Georgia College Bobcats, securing the victory with a score of 66-52 in Mike White’s first game as head coach of the Bulldogs.
The best performance of the day came from junior Oklahoma State transfer Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who finished the day with 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists for the Bulldogs, shooting 70% from the line. Junior Kario Oquendo also finished the night with 15 points shooting 38% from the field.
Oquendo struggled shooting the ball against Georgia College where he started 0-5 from three in the first half before he knocked down a pair in the second half for the Bulldogs. The whole team seemed to struggle behind the arc, as they only knocked down 6 of their 22 shots from 3-point range.
A player who did not make an impact on the stat sheet was senior Jaxon Etter, but his performance did catch the eye of first-year head coach Mike White.
“I gotta mention Jaxon. The first thing I look at when I see the box scores is plus minus,” White said. “He's plus-18. You know, he just does a lot of stuff that doesn't show up. Obviously, when he was out there today we were 18 points better than the opponent so that's a good sign for him.”
The Bulldogs started with an early basket from Oquendo who drove through defense for an easy layup to begin the game’s scoring. The Bulldogs were able to capitalize on some early turnovers but the Bobcats secured a few of their own. Georgia College fared well against Georgia, matching them point for point early in the first half.
Junior Jabri Abdur-Rahim started off the exhibition game with two early 3-pointers to help keep the momentum in Georgia’s favor; he finished the night with 6 points and 3 rebounds.
The Bulldogs started off hot against the Bobcats in the second half. Center Braelen Bridges started off the game slow, failing to score a single point in the first before implementing himself in the second going perfect from the field and from the line. Bridges finished with 6 points, all coming in the second half, and 4 rebounds.
That hot start began to cool off as Georgia College forward Christian Koneman put the Bobcats back within range of the Bulldogs. Koneman accounted for 13 of the 25 points the Bobcats scored in the second half.
Despite making strides in the second half, outrebounding the Bobcats 20-19, Georgia will look to improve around the glass against Western Carolina on Monday.
“Defensive rebounding, and that was the main thing just defensive rebounding,” Moncrieffe said. “Guard better, mainly just defensive stuff.”