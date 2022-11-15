Georgia men’s basketball team defeated Miami (Ohio) 77-70 on Nov. 14th, improving to 2-1 coming off a loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Georgia freshman KyeRon Lindsay scored 14 points and 10 rebounds to acquire his first collegiate double-double and become the third freshman in the SEC to obtain one. Senior transfer Terry Roberts kept the Bulldogs in the lead by scoring 22 points.
The Bulldogs could not contain Miami’s guard Mekhi Lairy, who carried the Redhawks throughout the game with his 34 points off of 10/18 shooting and 4/7 3-point shooting.
Georgia had a strong opening offense, going on a 10-0 run off of two 3-pointers from Roberts and Mardrez McBridge. The Redhawks struggled to keep up with the Bulldogs and their 3-point shooting, as the deficit had extended to 17 points. But Miami’s Lairy chipped the lead as he scored 15 points off of 5/7 shooting in the first half. Although Georgia shot 6/13 on 3-point shooting the lead was cut down to 10 points, 38-28.
The second half didn’t favor the Bulldogs, as the team was plagued with many turnovers and fouls. Jaxson Etter threw an inbound interception that was quickly converted into a layup by Lairy. Then Roberts turned the ball over, which led to a 3-pointer by the RedHawks to make it a two point game, 49-47.
But it was Lindsay and Roberts that secured the second half for the Bulldogs: Lindsay hustled for rebounds, seven of his ten being from the offensive glass. Roberts drew fouls to shoot easy shots from the foul line and finished with 17 points second half points. The Bulldogs finished the game 77-70.
Although it was a win for the Bulldogs, coach Mike White wasn’t totally impressed with the team’s efforts.
“There were a lot of times, the first 10-12 minutes of the game I thought we were playing pretty good basketball,” White said. “Adversity hit and we didn’t handle it well. I thought we got a little tight. And I didn’t like us walking to huddles or timeouts. We looked like a team that was second guessing ourselves a little bit.”
White said he would be studying film during the team’s day-off, hoping to make adjustments and figuring out “winning plays.”
The men’s basketball team will play at Stegeman Coliseum again this week, playing against Bucknell on Nov. 18 at 7:00 pm.