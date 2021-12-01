Georgia men’s basketball won Wednesday night in a thriller against No. 18 Memphis 82-79 to end the Bulldogs’ four-game losing streak.
It was discovered just hours before tip-off that Georgia’s starting point guard and leader in assists, Aaron Cook was out for tonight's game due to an illness. This development thrusted freshman point guard Christian Wright into the starting lineup.
“I knew Aaron was not feeling too well,” Wright said. “So I knew I had to take care of the ball. Coach [Crean] explained how [Memphis] was leading the nation in forced turnovers.”
Memphis continued to do a good job of forcing turnovers in the first half as its constant defensive pressure forced Georgia to turn the ball over 11 times in the first half.
Memphis had a notable size advantage on the Bulldogs coming into this game and that was apparent very early. The Tigers’ first basket of the game came on an offensive rebound that was put up for an easy basket. Memphis played a full-court-press defense for the entirety of the first half.
Kario Oquendo got the Bulldogs on the board with a backdoor cut that led to a dunk and Wright gave Georgia its first lead at the 14:30 mark in the first half on a 3-pointer. Jabri Abdur-Rahim continued his hot 3-point shooting as he hit a 3-pointer to extend Georgia’s lead to 16-10 with 11 minutes left in the first half.
Shortly after, Memphis used a timeout when Oquendo stole the ball at midcourt and threw down a dunk that got the Georgia fans rumbling. Oquendo kept the crowd in the game by rejecting a Memphis player’s fast-break layup attempt.
Georgia maintained a two-possession lead until talented freshman Emoni Bates gave Memphis the lead just under the two minute mark in the first half. This was the first lead Memphis had since the 14 minute mark. After Abdur-Rahim hit a spinning layup, Georgia went into the locker room down 34-32.
Oquendo got the Bulldogs rolling in the second half as he had five straight points to open the frame. Abdur-Rahim gave the Bulldogs a 48-47 lead after he hit a deep 3-pointer at the 12 minute mark.
The teams continued to go back and forth all the way through the second half and the Stegeman Coliseum crowd was as loud as it had been all season. Bates quieted the crowd as he hit a mid-range jumper to extend the Memphis lead to 72-69 with just under five minutes to play.
Oquendo again made a big play and hit a layup that cut the Georgia deficit to 74-73 with 3:36 minutes left in regulation. Jaxon Etter then hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 75. Abdur-Rahim went on to once again splash a deep 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 78-77 advantage with 1:48 left in the game.
“We had something on,” head coach Tom Crean said. “It broke down a little bit and Jabri just raised up and made the shot.”
Shortly after, Oquendo stole and dunk the ball to extend Georgia’s lead to three with 1:34 left. Georgia hit timely free throws and got the 82-79 win after Bate’s last second heave from deep came up short.
“We have been close,” Crean said. “Too many times our wounds have been things we have done to ourselves but tonight that didn’t happen. We have a really good group of people who are learning leadership, learning commitment, learning what it takes and it was a great step in the right direction.”