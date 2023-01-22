Georgia men's basketball fell 85-82 to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan 21. Head coach Mike White's suffered his first loss at home since becoming Georgia's lead man.
Jabri Abdur-Rahim led Georgia with a career-high 21 points, going five-for-eight from behind the arc.
"[Rahim] has come a long way," White said. "Arguably, since the first practice, he's been our most improved player. I think his attitude has been really good and his work ethic. He's become a lot better defensively. He's become a good teammate and he's playing with a lot of confidence. Happy for him."
Georgia's offense rolled behind four double-digit scorers: Rahim, Roberts (15), Kario Oquendo (13), and Braelen Bridges (10). Despite an 82-point performance from Georgia, struggles on defense led to a tough loss at home.
With a chance to tie, Terry Roberts in-bounded to Abdur-Rahim, who found space to get off a 3-point attempt, but the shot was no good as time expired. Georgia moved to 13-6 overall and 3-3 in SEC play.
"We played an SEC game against a good team and we didn't play well enough," White said. "Our attention to detail defensively failed us a few times especially with Myles Stute one of the best shooters in the country. We weren't good enough … I didn't do a good enough job preparing these guys."
Stute shot four of four from 3-point range and finished with 14 points. Vanderbilt finished 10-for-21 from three including an eight-for-12 first half.
Unable to create stops on defense, the Bulldogs did not find as much success in transition as usual. Early foul trouble affected the Bulldogs as Roberts played just eight minutes in the first half. Six Bulldogs finished with at least three fouls including Roberts and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe who fouled out with 24 seconds to play.
"We had no opportunities to get out in transition because we couldn't get any stops," White said. "It was an odd flow for us offensively and [Vanderbilt] is unique defensively too. They do some things that make themselves unique to our league. They're good and they were hard to prepare for defensively, for us."
Rahim added his frustration with the defensive performance.
“I feel like offensively it was never a problem; we just couldn’t get anything done on the defensive end,” Abdur-Rahim said. “We made a bunch of big shots, but every time we made a big shot, they made a bigger one to come back right at us.”
Georgia trailed 44-36 at halftime following an 8-0 run from Vanderbilt in the final 2:03 of the half. Rahim posted 11 points in the first half with three-of-five shooting from behind the arc.
Georgia trailed for 35:31 minutes in the matinee, but pulled the game close on multiple occasions. Despite trailing 75-63 with 5:46 to play, the Bulldogs were able to claw their way back and make it a game. A couple of Commodore turnovers were punctuated by a dunk from Oquendo that sent the Stegeman Coliseum crowd of 10,523 into a frenzy and brought the Bulldogs within one.
Rahim was fouled shooting a three, sinking all three foul shots to set Georgia up with a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but his final shot was no good.
Georgia will go on the road to face No. 9 Tennessee (14-3) on Wednesday, Jan. 25.