Georgia fell 85-77 against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, dropping to 6-15 on the season as well as 1-7 in conference play.
The Bulldogs headed to Nashville to take on the Commodores and try to get their second conference win of the season, but Vanderbilt’s high-scoring offense was too much for Georgia to handle.
Head coach Tom Crean’s unit was very impressive offensively, shooting over 50% from the floor, and four different Bulldogs had at least 14 points, but the Commodores struck early and held their lead the entire game.
“We didn’t establish from the beginning what we needed to do defensively and when you can never trust your jump shot,” Crean said. “The bottom line is we let them get comfortable at the beginning of the game.”
Vanderbilt started the game getting open looks all over the floor. The Commodores shot nearly perfect in the opening five minutes and quickly found their groove. The Bulldogs ended the Commodores 16-6 run with a three from the wing by Noah Baumann and eventually cut the lead to five. After a media timeout with a little over ten minutes left in the half, both teams exchanged baskets back and forth.
Georgia was moving the ball exceptionally well on offense, and eight different Bulldogs had scored. Unfortunately, they couldn’t figure out how to slow down the Vanderbilt offense, but sophomore guard Kario Oquendo kept Georgia in the game.
He shot a perfect 7-7 from the foul line and had 11 of Georgia’s final 12 points before heading to the locker room. The Commodores finished the first half shooting 63% from the field and a 46-36 lead.
Vanderbilt opened up the second half with a wide-open three from the wing, but Georgia quickly cut the lead to single digits with back-to-back baskets from Braelen Bridges. Bridges was a bright spot in today’s loss, only missing one shot attempt the entire game.
The Commodores went on a run shortly after and took a 59-44 lead, their largest lead of the game up to this point. Oquendo then went down with an injury after taking an accidental elbow to the face and didn’t return for the rest of the game.
“Certainly losing Kario at the time we did when he had 15 points was a killer for us. I did feel like we could’ve come back,” Crean said. “I mean we could score every time we got the ball into the middle of the paint.”
Vanderbilt held a double-digit lead for the majority of the rest of the second half and sealed the game in the final minutes at the foul line. Georgia now heads back to Stegeman Coliseum to take on Arkansas, who is currently on a six-game winning streak.