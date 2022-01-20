It was all Auburn on Wednesday night in Auburn Arena, as the Tigers defeated Georgia 83-60. The Bulldogs have now lost seven straight, and are 0-5 in conference play.
The No. 2 ranked Tigers came into this matchup winning their last 13 games, while Georgia came in losing its last six. The Bulldogs would be without key contributor Kario Oquendo due to injury.
“It was going to be hard no matter what,” Head Coach Tom Crean said. “And then without Kario Oquendo, it got a lot harder.”
Georgia got on the board first with a Christian Wright mid-range jumpshot. Georgia would lose the lead then regain it 6-5 just a minute later. However, this was the last time Georgia would hold a lead in this game. Auburn proceeded to go on a 22-8 run over the next seven minutes of the first half. A big contributor to this massive run was Georgia transfer, K.D Johnson. Johnson started off 0-3 from three point range but he would catch fire hitting his next three, three pointers. Johnson was a huge contributor for the Bulldogs last year in their upset win against Auburn.
It was apparent that this was an emotional game for Johnson as he got the Tiger crowd pumped up after each three pointer. The crowd was a huge factor in this game as every Auburn bucket seemed to fuel the tiger faithful more and more. Georgia quickly found themselves in a 20 point hole and heading into halftime the Tigers had a 50-27 advantage.
The second half was more of the same as Auburn maintained a large advantage. Georgia would score the first points of the second half but Auburn quickly responded. The entirety of the second Georgia hovered around a 20 point deficit. Every time Georgia looked like they were going on a run, Auburn would quickly strike back going up by 20. The game ended with Auburn getting the win 83-60. Crean commented after the game on what the best plan of attack is moving forward for the Bulldogs.
“Just go to the film and get ready for the next game,” Crean said. “I think that is the most important thing I can do.”
The Bulldogs will head to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.