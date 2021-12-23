Georgia mean's basketball lost to East Tennessee State 86-84 on Wednesday, falling to 5-7 on the season.
The Buccaneers' David Sloan made the go-ahead shot with eight seconds remaining in the game to put his team up 85-84, ultimately winning the game.
ETSU started off hot early, gaining an eight-point lead courtesy of a 10-1 run.
Georgia fought back and pulled within one but was never able to get the lead back in the first half. ETSU pulled away towards the end of the half to go into the locker room up nine by the score of 48-39.
Both teams attempted many 3-point shots in the first half, as Georgia shot 8-20 from behind the arc while ETSU went 8-16.
“We were off the shooters too much,” head coach Tom Crean said. “They have tremendous range, and we were giving too much ground.”
Prior to Wednesday’s game, the Buccaneers ranked fourth in the country in free-throw percentage at 81% on the year. Georgia was able to stay in the game as ETSU went 5-18 from the free throw line, including only making one of its first 12 attempts.
The Bulldogs did not capitalize on their opponents’ mistakes until halfway through the second half, going on a 10-0 run to gain a 71-67 lead. Georgia continued to surge as it got out to an eight-point lead before the Buccaneers answered with a run of their own.
With four minutes remaining in the game, Georgia led by eight, but ETSU finished the game on a 12-2 run for the win.
In the final seconds of the game, Georgia’s Noah Baumann had a chance to win the game for the Bulldogs, but missed the 3-pointer that would have put his team up by one.
“I was wide open and I had an open shot and I was hot,” Baumann said. “ It felt good. It looked really good, but it didn’t fall, so what can you do?”
Sloan and Jordan King led the way for ETSU as Sloan ended the night with 24 points while King had 22. King and Sloan combined for the Buccaneers first 18 points including starting the night shooting 7-7 from the field in the pair's first seven shots.
"They made plays and we didn't. That's the bottom line,” senior Aaron Cook said. “We turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and got them out of their offense. It worked for a while, but then, they kind of adjusted towards that last two or three minutes.”
The Bulldogs finished the night shooting 48% from the field and 41% behind the 3-point line. ETSU was able to shoot at a higher percentage as the Buccaneers were 53% from the field and 52% from behind the arc.
Georgia will play its last non-conference game next Wednesday against Gardner-Webb before starting its SEC schedule against Texas A&M on Jan. 4.