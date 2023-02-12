The Georgia men’s basketball team snapped its three-game losing streak with a huge 75-68 win over Kentucky. Head basketball coach Mike White’s team improved to 15-10 on the season and 5-7 in conference play.
The Bulldogs had multiple standout performances, one of which was from junior guard Kario Oquendo. Oquendo led the team in scoring with 21 points, including 17 in the first half. Senior Justin Hill had another impressive showing with 15 points of his own. The big man, fifth-year center Braelen Bridges, found his groove in the second half to finish with 12 points and a couple key assists that led to big plays for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs had a familiar face back in the lineup today with Terry Roberts coming off the bench after he missed their last two games due to a concussion. Roberts may have not led the team in points but his impact goes a long way for the Bulldogs.
“It was very impactful from a leader standpoint or just a standpoint from where you have another guy out there who can play point guard,” Oquendo said. “Without Terry, we really don’t have another true point guard other than Terry and Justin Hill. It’s good to have another guy that can handle the ball and be out there.”
Georgia held Oscar Tshiebwe in check for most of the first half. Tshiebwe led Kentucky in scoring the last time the two teams played, scoring a season-high 37 points along with 24 rebounds. Instead, Kentucky leaned on guard Antonio Reeves as its source of offensive production. Reeves accounted for 15 of Kentucky’s 32 points in the first half.
Georgia was able to replicate some of the same magic from its previous matchup as the team went into half with a 42-32 lead over Kentucky. White made sure that the team kept their foot on the pedal and not succumb to that same fate the team faced in Lexington.
“Early on, we responded to adversity very poorly,” White said. “We took some jumps forward, obviously, and at times we’ve taken a couple steps back and a couple forward. It’s all part of the process of course, and tonight was another couple steps forward in that category. We had some maturity and had some connection, and it didn’t seem, overall, that we got as rattled as we’ve been and as defeated with our body language. We saw some of that on film from the other day. But, some of that too is making winning basketball plays which allow you to feel better about yourself. We played with more mental toughness today.”
As the Wildcats came out of halftime, they were able to find some offensive production, overtaking the Bulldogs. Tshiebwe emerged in the second half for Kentucky and finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds. He was not the only big man that started heating up. Bridges got 10 of his 12 points in the second half as the Bulldogs out scored the Wildcats 32 to 26 in the paint.
The Bulldogs then made a second half push as they got their lead back with a huge play from Bridges to Jabri Abdur-Rahim in the corner for three. Roberts was also able to get in on the action in crunchtime with a fast break layup that put the crowd in Stegeman Coliseum on their feet.
“We get three assists at the center position, zero turnovers, made some really good decisions with some passes,” White said. “[We] had a timely kick out three to Jabri, late game, really passed it well.”
The next game for the Georgia Bulldogs comes on Feb. 14 as they finish off their homestretch against the LSU Tigers in Stegeman Coliseum.