The Georgia men’s basketball team began a three-game home stand with a 62-47 win over East Tennessee State on Sunday, Nov, 27. The Bulldogs avenged last year’s 86-84 loss to the Bucs thanks to a suffocating defensive effort in the second half.
Georgia has had its fair share of struggles in the second half this year, but the team’s performance against ECU leaves reason to believe that the Bulldogs may have turned a corner. After a hard-fought first half where the Bulldogs only led by four, Georgia came out firing in the second half, going on a 12-0 run early in the period and never truly letting ETSU back in the game from that point.
“I thought we responded to our halftime chat defensively,” said coach Mike White. “We were pretty sharp defensively there in the second half– probably our best second half, so that’s a positive.”
Senior guard Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points – 11 of which came in a four-minute stretch in the first half where he unleashed a barrage of 3-pointers and a tough layup after an offensive rebound.
Georgia also enjoyed another big boost from its bench– the second unit had 27 points compared to just two from ETSU. After a quiet first half, junior guard Justin Hill caught fire in the second half, scoring 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting, and adding on three rebounds and four assists as well.
“Man, it’s been every game,” White said of the strong showing from Georgia’s bench. “On any given night, who knows who’s gonna start for us, and who will produce off the bench? Jaxon Etter is always ready to roll, Justin Hill has arguably been our best player in the last two games, Braelen Bridges is a great low post scorer, and Frank Anselem is a great presence defensively. We’ve just got a bunch of guys that complement each other pretty well if we’re playing the right way.”
While Georgia struggled to stop ETSU in the paint, with 28 of their 47 points coming inside, the Bulldogs had another great defensive performance on the perimeter, allowing ETSU to shoot just 2-of-16 from three point range. Despite very strong showings from forward Jalen Haynes and guard Jordan King, who finished with 21 and 14 points respectively, ETSU could not overcome the team’s shooting woes and that ended up being the difference in the game.
Another positive for the Bulldogs was the return of senior forward Jailyn Ingram, who saw his first on-court action since tearing his ACL last December. Ingram, who was productive last year for Georgia before his injury, was plus-nine in four minutes of action.
“It was great having him back,” said Kario Oquendo, Ingram’s roommate. “I think when he came in the game, that’s what really brought our team the energy and started our run in the second half. He’s worked hard every single day. I’ve never seen a player go through a journey like that before, so to see him get through it is pretty cool.”
This game began a three-game slate for the Bulldogs where they will play three home games in six days. Georgia is back on the court against Hampton on Nov. 30, and then will round out the home stand against Florida A&M on Dec. 2.