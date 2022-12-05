The Georgia men's basketball team cruised by the Hampton Pirates with a final score of 73-54 on Wednesday, Nov. 30, improving to 6-2 on the season. With six wins this year, Georgia has already matched the team’s win total from the prior season.
The best performance of the day came from fifth-year senior Braelen Bridges who secured a double-double with a stat line of 21 points and 13 rebounds without the help of guard Kario Oquendo and forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe who were both out. Guard Terry Roberts also had an all-around good performance of 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.
The Pirates struggled defensively as they tried to find a way to stop Bridges in the paint. The 6-foot-11 center used his size to his advantage, nearly having a double-double in the first half with six points and eight rebounds.
The most surprising performance of the day came from seventh-year forward Jailyn Ingram who scored 14 points coming off the bench for the Bulldogs; four of those shots came from behind the arc. This was Ingram’s second time getting minutes for the Bulldogs after coming off an ACL tear that had him out for nearly a year.
“He was playing so well and heck I wanted to play him the rest of the game right, the way he's shooting and defending,” coach Mike White said. “He's got presence out there too. You know, he's older. He's got a great basketball IQ. He's got great instincts. He was getting loose balls, playing with physicality.”
It did not take long for the Bulldogs to dominate against the Pirates both offensively and defensively. Georgia jumped out to an early lead with back-to-back threes from Roberts and guard Jusaun Holt. That dominance continued throughout the game as the Pirates could not stop the Bulldogs as they continued to knock down threes and secure rebounds.
The second half for the Bulldogs did not result in as many shots from behind the arc as the plan switched to feed Bridges in the paint. Georgia still finished the game with a three point percentage of 50%.
Georgia’s defense around the perimeter is ultimately what helped catapult the Bulldogs to a seemingly easy win over Hampton. The Pirates were not able to knock down a three in the first half and did not hit their first three until almost nine minutes into the second half. Hampton finished the game with an underwhelming 13% from three.
“Obviously taking away the three is like a big thing for our coaches and something that we don't give up threes,” Bridges said. “So forcing and pushing them to take tough twos is something that we preach in practice everyday.”
The Bulldogs were defending at a high level from underneath the basket as well as the Pirates finished with a field goal percentage at 31%. No matter how hard Hampton tried around the rim the shots would not fall as their only success on the court came from their performance on the line.