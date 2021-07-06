New Georgia men's basketball player Dalen Ridgnal has been named Junior College Male Athlete of the Year after leading Cowley College to second place in the 2021 NJCAA Tournament.
Ridgnal was given the award at the Greater Witchita Area Sports Commision Banquet held last Thursday in Wichita, Kansas.
Ridgnal finished the season averaging 21.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. In his two years at Cowley, the team compiled a record of 50-11, won back-to-back conference titles and earned back-to-back national tournament berths. He finishes his Cowley career ranked fourth in rebounds and ninth in points in school history.
Ridgnal had a particularly strong game in Cowley’s upset of top-seeded Mineral Area College, putting up 26 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks as he led his Tigers back from a 25-point deficit to topple the undefeated Cardinals
"I am so honored and grateful to be named the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission Junior College Male Athlete of the Year," Ridgnal said. "The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission is such an amazing organization that helps individuals of all ages enhance their life through sports, events and activities. I can honestly say that my life would not be what it is today without organizations like this that create opportunities for individuals in their community."
Ridgnal signed with Georgia in May and arrived on campus last month. He will join a Georgia basketball team that has had a lot of roster turnover since the season ended, losing four starters and nine players from the 2020-2021 team in total. Ridgnal will compete for minutes at the power forward spot, likely coming off the bench for the Bulldogs.
Ridgnal was also recently named the 2021 Jayhawk Conference Eastern Division Men’s Basketball Most Valuable Player, as well as earning a first-team All-Conference selection and an All-Region selection.