The Georgia Bulldogs traveled to Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, failing to get the victory with a score of 79-77.
The best performances of the day came from guards Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo who both led the Bulldogs in points. Roberts finished with a total of 16 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Oquendo finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and an assist.
The Bulldogs have been without preseason All-SEC guard Kario Oquendo in their past two games due to injury, but the junior did not seem fazed when coming back into the starting lineup. Oquendo began the night behind the arc where he knocked down a pair of threes to put the Bulldogs back into the competition after falling behind.
The matchup between Georgia and Georgia Tech was a rollercoaster of emotion as the two exchanged buckets all night. The game accounted for 18 total lead changes with 15 lead changes coming in the second half alone.
The Yellow Jackets started the game off pestering the Bulldogs with a full court press. The impact of Georgia Tech’s defense proved to be worrisome for Georgia as the Bulldogs turned the ball over on consecutive possessions in the first half.
Although the Yellow Jackets put their defense on display early, the Bulldogs were able to match that success on the defensive side of the ball, as Georgia ended the half with only one more foul and one more turnover than its in-state rival. Georgia held Georgia Tech to 15% from three in the first half.
Georgia moved the ball well against Georgia Tech, but even with great ball movement on display, the shots would not fall. The Yellow Jackets capitalized off of those misses with shots of their own.
The second half was almost a repeat of the first as the Bulldogs started off slow, allowing the Yellow Jackets to erase the five-point lead Georgia had going into halftime. That was until seventh-year forward Jailyn Ingram knocked down back-to-back shots from three to give Georgia the lead once more.
The game against the Yellow Jackets was played almost entirely in the paint with both teams fighting for rebounds and the Bulldogs winning by two for the game. Over half of each team's points came from in the paint with the Bulldogs finishing with 48 points and the Yellow Jackets with 44 points.
The constant rotation of lineups Georgia has thrown out still proved to work well as the Bulldogs had 26 points coming off the bench compared to the Yellow Jackets’ 20 points. The game ultimately came down to the final possession for the Bulldogs which resulted in a turnover followed by a controversial offensive foul on Roberts to end the game.
The Bulldogs will stay in Atlanta for their next game of the season as they will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Dec. 18 in State Farm Arena.