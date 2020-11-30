The Georgia men's basketball team will host North Georgia on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for its second game of the 2020-2021 season. The matchup with the Nighthawks will be a make-up game for Georgia's canceled season-opener against Columbus State.
The Bulldogs won 85-75 after an up-and-down first half in their first game of the season against Florida A&M on Sunday. Georgia was led by Stony Brook graduate transfer Andrew Garcia, who had a game-high 22 points, and junior Tye Fagan, who added 21 of his own.
Besides North Georgia, the Bulldogs will face Jacksonville on Dec. 4, Montana on Dec. 8, Samford on Dec. 12, Cincinnati on Dec. 19 and Northeastern on Dec. 22 all at home to round out their non-conference schedule.
Commented