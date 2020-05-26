Following the graduation of three seniors and the loss of its top-two players to the NBA draft, the Georgia men’s basketball team has looked to inject experience into its roster in the form of graduate transfers Andrew Garcia and Justin Kier.
As a redshirt junior, Garcia was a starter in all 33 games he played at Stony Brook last season and made appearances in all 66 games in their last two. A 6-foot-5, 228 pound guard, Garcia shot for 47% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc in 2019-2020.
Though his shooting presence does not rise to the same level as draft-bound star freshman Anthony Edwards', the 23-year-old will look to add physicality to a Georgia defense that ranked in the top-5 in the SEC in rebounds and steals last year.
Garcia left the America East conference ranked 5th in steals, averaging 1.6 per game this past season. In 2019-2020, Edwards led the Bulldogs’ in steals with an average of 1.3. Garcia’s 2.7 offensive rebounds per game, good enough to be ranked No. 101 in the NCAA, led the America East and earned him a spot on the All-Conference second team.
Garcia’s total average rebounds per game came close to Georgia’s best rebounder this season in Rayshaun Hammonds. The former Georgia forward averaged 7.4 rebounds per game, narrowly edging out Garcia’s 6.7 mark last season.
Garcia’s 2019-2020 performances were highlighted by six double-doubles. He scored his season-high 24 points during Stony Brook’s matchup against Binghamton in January.
Against No. 9 ranked Virginia, however, Garcia struggled. The former Seawolf managed only 8 points, going 3 for 5 from the field and missing the single 3-point shot he attempted. Garcia had no assists in the game but did manage two steals on the other side of the ball.
Garcia will likely be accompanied in Georgia’s 2020 backcourt by former George Mason guard Justin Kier. In the 2019-2020 season, Kier suffered a stress fracture in his right foot that limited his playing time to nine contests.
In the time he was able to play, the guard out of Grottoes, Virginia, averaged 9.6 points per game and shot for 46.4% from the floor. His 45.8% 3-point percentage was better than any Bulldog last year by 6.6 percentage points.
In his last 33-game season, however, Kier’s number matched up with Garcia’s from last year, averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
The pair will be joined by four freshman additions, K.D. Johnson, Josh Taylor, Jonathan Ned and Mikal Starks to round out the roster ahead of the 2020-21 season.
