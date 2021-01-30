Georgia men’s basketball has shot under 40% from the floor in two of its last three games, with Wednesday’s 83-59 loss to South Carolina being its worst showing of the season at 31.8%.
The Bulldogs’ second-worst outing in terms of shooting efficiency came against Kentucky, only two games prior to Wednesday’s defeat. They shot 38.8% against the Wildcats in a game decided by P.J. Horne’s game-winning layup in the final seconds.
In the eight games in which Georgia shot over 45%, it holds a 6-2 record. When its field goal percentage dips below the 45 percent mark, however, Georgia has a losing record in seven games at 3-4.
Given those statistics, there is a relationship between offensive and defensive efficiency for the Bulldogs at this point in the season.
In games where the field goal percentage dropped under 45%, they surrendered 78.14 points per game to opponents, but when the Bulldogs shot above that mark, they allowed only 73.5 points per game.
The pressure is falling on Georgia’s defense this season when the shots are not falling. The defense has been effective but misses are hampering its ability to be effective on that end of the floor.
“When you are not making shots and your transition suffers inside of that, that is what it is more than anything else,” said head coach Tom Crean. “You could work on offense 100% of the time, you could work on defense 100% of the time, but if you are not making shots, your defense is never going to be as good.”
Georgia had good defensive sequences against South Carolina despite the lopsided score and season-worst shooting efficiency. The Bulldogs’ struggle against the Gamecocks was made worse by missing quality shots when presented.
“I think our defense against South Carolina in the first half was pretty solid,” said sophomore guard Sahvir Wheeler. “In the first 18 possessions of the game, we stopped them 15 times, and it was our fault we didn't put the ball in our hands whether it was turnovers or missed open shots.”
Georgia held its opponents to only 64.7 points per game during its seven-game winning streak to begin the season. The Bulldogs were significantly more efficient over that span, scoring 81.14 points per game.
There have been solid defensive sequences, including Justin Kier’s five-steal, two-block game against Kentucky, but recent poor shooting has made consistency nearly impossible.
“I feel like we have proven we can play defense,” said forward Andrew Garcia. “It is just about continuously doing the small things like talking, being disciplined, following the game plans, going under, reading the defense and staying in our gaps. We know we have the ability to play defense and we showed it. Now it is time to show that same effort every game.”
Crean urged the Bulldogs to push through the offensive struggles in preparation for their matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday. He knows deficits are difficult to overcome in college basketball and confidence can wane if a team is not pulling the metaphorical rope together.
“Offensively, we do not need to try and make plays and passes that are not there,” Crean said. “We need to move without the ball and make the simple pass. A couple of our turnovers the other night were completely unneeded.”
