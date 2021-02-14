Georgia men’s golf finished second on Saturday at the Florida Gators Invitational, after shooting up to first after the first day. Inclement weather pushed tee times up earlier and forced the teams to play three rounds in two days.
Only two of Georgia’s golfers, fifth-year Spencer Ralston and sophomore Nicolas Cassidy, shot a round over par. Ralston’s came in the second round after a 2-over-par 72. Cassidy’s came in the first round with a 1-over 71.
Cassidy said before the weekend that he wanted to use the opportunity to grow and improve his all-around game.
“Over the past two years, I’ve been learning what it takes to get my game to the highest level,” Cassidy said. “That includes showing up on your own time instead of doing the bare minimum.”
Cassidy added that he is driven by where he thinks this team can go. He said the team is continuously improving.
At 20-under, the Bulldogs held a 3-stroke lead over Liberty and a 6-stroke lead over LSU and Auburn after the first day of action.
The best round of play came from the Bulldogs’ event leader Trent Phillips, who shot a 64 in the first round. Phillips’ event total of 199 was also tied for the individual lead with Auburn’s Andrew Kozan. Senior Davis Thompson and sophomore Connor Creasy both finished inside the top 15, both tied for 11th with 6-under 204.
Creasy said he has been working with a swing coach in the offseason to get himself prepared for a heightened spring season.
Both Creasy and Cassidy said they expect to compete at the regional and national tournament. They both also stressed how they are trying not to dwell on mistakes. They said there is an attitude among them to keep moving and keep improving.
This is the Bulldogs’ first event of the spring season after three all-SEC events last fall. Georgia’s next event tees off on Feb. 26 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.