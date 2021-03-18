Georgia men's golf shot 4-over-par 292 in the final round of the Tiger Invitational, dropping three spots and finishing sixth in a 15-team field.
The Bulldogs played a 36-hole day on Monday to accommodate for inclement weather this week. On Tuesday, play was halted early and Georgia finished out its remaining three holes on Wednesday.
At the end of the first day, as the Bulldogs ended in third, senior Davis Thompson led the field with 11-under 133. After shooting 1-over on the final day, Thompson was forced to share his individual leader position with Arkansas’ Tyson Reeder.
Outside of Thompson, no other Georgia golfers finished inside the top-10, although junior Trent Phillips finished tied for 13th. The rest of the team trailed behind, finishing between 30th and 79th out of an 89-man field.
Four of Georgia’s five golfers had their worst round on the final day. The same four golfers also started the event strong, finishing under par-72 in the first round, helping Georgia shoot out to second place. But the weather conditions appeared to have hurt whatever momentum Georgia created.
The team’s late slip follows a similar case from the LSU Invitational last week. Head coach Chris Haack had said the Tiger Invitational offered the team its first opportunity to show its resilience before inching towards the postseason, and the team took that opportunity before finally falling victim to poor weather conditions.
This was the third event of the spring season, and the third time weather has played a significant role in the team’s performance.
In the Florida Gators Invitational in February, the tournament saw a similar rain delay as the Tiger invitational, and the LSU Invitational at the end of the month gave the team its first test of wind this season.
The Bulldogs head to Old Waverly Collegiate, in West Point, Mississippi, at the end of March. It is the next to last event before the SEC championship, and it, again, will give Georgia a chance to regain strength for when it will need it most.